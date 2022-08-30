See How Model Valentina Ferrer Gets Red-Carpet Ready for the 2022 VMAS Alongside Her Adorable Son Río

Model and wellness entrepreneur Valentina Ferrer gives PEOPLE an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at how she got glam for the 2022 VMAs red carpet — and her beautiful son Río, whom she shares with Reggaeton superstar, J Balvin, makes a cameo! Check out all the gorgeous photos right here. 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2022 12:54 PM
Valentina Ferrer VMAs 2022 Getting Ready Photo Diary
Photo: Anthony Tudisco
01 of 12

Cheers to the Glam Squad!

Valentina Ferrer VMAs 2022 Getting Ready Photo Diary
Anthony Tudisco

"Getting ready with my glam team which I adore, and of course with my vitality from KAPOWDER."

02 of 12

All About the Dress

Valentina Ferrer VMAs 2022 Getting Ready Photo Diary
Anthony Tudisco

"My beautiful dress from KYHA, which I'll be wearing with my favorite Versace boots and doing a lot of accessorizing."

03 of 12

Model's Best Friend

Valentina Ferrer VMAs 2022 Getting Ready Photo Diary
Anthony Tudisco

"Chatting with the styling team before it's time to dress me and giving some love to my other baby Enzo. He follows me everywhere, my fellow companion."

04 of 12

Teamwork Makes the Red Carpet Dream Work

Valentina Ferrer VMAs 2022 Getting Ready Photo Diary
Anthony Tudisco

"Putting this dress on was no joke, it truly takes a village, haha, 30 pins to clip in the back and then add on all the extra things."

05 of 12

Pre-Carpet Cuddles

Valentina Ferrer VMAs 2022 Getting Ready Photo Diary
Anthony Tudisco

"My angel Riri, he lights up my world! He's growing so fast, I feel like just yesterday he was born. Had to get a few hugs and kisses before I'm off to the show."

06 of 12

Embracing the Little Moments

Valentina Ferrer VMAs 2022 Getting Ready Photo Diary
Anthony Tudisco

"Same thing with Río."

07 of 12

Better from the Back

Valentina Ferrer VMAs 2022 Getting Ready Photo Diary
Anthony Tudisco

"Getting a different view of the dress. I really was obsessed when I saw it and my inspiration behind the look all came true to life."

08 of 12

Gilded Out

Valentina Ferrer VMAs 2022 Getting Ready Photo Diary
Anthony Tudisco

"Up close and personal, love this jewelry so much. I mixed a few vintage Chanel rings with some Tiffany & Co. ones."

09 of 12

Red Carpet Ready

Valentina Ferrer VMAs 2022 Getting Ready Photo Diary
Anthony Tudisco

"Love a good elevator photoshoot moment."

10 of 12

Statement-Making Style

Valentina Ferrer VMAs 2022 Getting Ready Photo Diary
Anthony Tudisco

"My favorite part of my dress was this beautiful king train."

11 of 12

Backseat Glam

Valentina Ferrer VMAs 2022 Getting Ready Photo Diary
Anthony Tudisco

"Last minute touch-up before we arrive to the carpet."

12 of 12

It's Showtime!

Valentina Ferrer VMAs 2022 Getting Ready Photo Diary
Anthony Tudisco

"Before walking to the carpet, got this behind-the-scenes picture, so many people I was excited to see."

Related Articles
J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer attend WME Sports cocktail party at Endeavor Lounge at Catch LA on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is J Balvin's Girlfriend? All About Valentina Ferrer
Lizzo
Lizzo Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
WESTWOOD, CA - JUNE 25: Actress Blake Lively arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere 'Savages' at Mann Village Theatre on June 25, 2012 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Barry King/FilmMagic)
Blake Lively's Best Fashion Moments
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)
Taylor Swift Makes Grand Return to the VMAs in Crystal Minidress — and Her Signature Red Lipstick!
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's Best Fashion Moments of All Time
Andre L III and Adriana Lima attend The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Adriana Lima's Boyfriend? All About Andre Lemmers
Mikaela Shiffrin BTS photo diary
Mikaela Shiffrin Goes for the Glam! See the Olympian's 2022 ESPY Awards Photo Diary
Gabrielle Union shows off her makeup-free complexion post facial as she gets ready for the 2022 Met Gala
Met Gala Glam! See How Stars Are Getting Ready for Fashion's Biggest Night
J Balvin 2022 Met Gala Photo Diary;
J Balvin Gives an Inside Look at How He Prepped for the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet
Kourtney Kardashian
See How Stars Are Getting Ready for the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet
The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Bella Hadid Wears Gorgeous Vintage Versace Gown from 1987 on Cannes Red Carpet
Kate Bock and Kevin Love Wedding
All About Kate Bock and Kevin Love's Wedding Day Style, from Her 3 Dresses to His Air Force Ones
Kelsea Ballerini
Music's Biggest Night! See How Stars Are Getting Ready for the 2022 Grammys
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals
Bella Hadid Jokes She 'Blacked Out' on Met Gala Carpet Due to Tight Corset: 'I Couldn't Breathe'
PEOPLE x Celebrity & Model OLIVIA CULPO Exclusive AmfAR Gala in Cannes Photo Diary
Go Inside Olivia Culpo's Glam Night at the 2022 amfAR Cannes Gala