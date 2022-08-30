See How Model Valentina Ferrer Gets Red-Carpet Ready for the 2022 VMAS Alongside Her Adorable Son Río

01 of 12 Cheers to the Glam Squad! Anthony Tudisco "Getting ready with my glam team which I adore, and of course with my vitality from KAPOWDER."

02 of 12 All About the Dress Anthony Tudisco "My beautiful dress from KYHA, which I'll be wearing with my favorite Versace boots and doing a lot of accessorizing."

03 of 12 Model's Best Friend Anthony Tudisco "Chatting with the styling team before it's time to dress me and giving some love to my other baby Enzo. He follows me everywhere, my fellow companion."

04 of 12 Teamwork Makes the Red Carpet Dream Work Anthony Tudisco "Putting this dress on was no joke, it truly takes a village, haha, 30 pins to clip in the back and then add on all the extra things."

05 of 12 Pre-Carpet Cuddles Anthony Tudisco "My angel Riri, he lights up my world! He's growing so fast, I feel like just yesterday he was born. Had to get a few hugs and kisses before I'm off to the show."

06 of 12 Embracing the Little Moments Anthony Tudisco "Same thing with Río."

07 of 12 Better from the Back Anthony Tudisco "Getting a different view of the dress. I really was obsessed when I saw it and my inspiration behind the look all came true to life."

08 of 12 Gilded Out Anthony Tudisco "Up close and personal, love this jewelry so much. I mixed a few vintage Chanel rings with some Tiffany & Co. ones."

09 of 12 Red Carpet Ready Anthony Tudisco "Love a good elevator photoshoot moment."

10 of 12 Statement-Making Style Anthony Tudisco "My favorite part of my dress was this beautiful king train."

11 of 12 Backseat Glam Anthony Tudisco "Last minute touch-up before we arrive to the carpet."