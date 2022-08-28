Taylor Swift Makes Grand Return to the VMAs in Crystal Minidress — and Her Signature Red Lipstick!

Taylor Swift is in the house!

The "All Too Well" songstress made a surprise appearance at this year's MTV VMAs in crystal-covered Oscar de la Renta minidress featuring an open-back. Swift, 32, has been spending some time out of the spotlight lately, but got all dolled up to walk the black carpet in the over-the-top glam look alongside her fellow musicians, including Jack Harlow, Khalid, Conan Gray and more.

Swift brought along "Team All Too Well," as she shared on TikTok ahead of her appearance — her short film's star Dylan O'Brien and the cinematographer Rina Yang.

The intricate Oscar de la Renta minidress is nude with strands of jewels strategically draped around Swift's body, including one long strand around her arms and two down her back, bringing the whole look together. Swift also wore matching Christian Louboutin heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry to complete the look.

She kept her hair swept back off her face, allowing her dress to do all the talking, but Swift still added a few pops of flair on her eyes in the form of more jewels. And no Taylor Swift look is complete without a bold, signature red lip.

Swift is up for a handful of awards at this year's ceremony. She's nominated for video of the year for "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version), best longform video for "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version), best cinematography for "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version), best direction for "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) and best editing for "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version).

Swift dropped her "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) in November last year as part of the re-release of her music following the loss of her masters. The extended "All Too Well," which originally appeared on Swift's 2012 album Red, has everything the original did with a more mature flair — plus a brand new short film starring O'Brien and Sadie Sink.

As legend has it, "All Too Well" was inspired by a devastating breakup Swift weathered over a decade ago, and over the years, it has become a fan-favorite and one of the Grammy winner's most acclaimed songs, thanks to its vivid, cinematic storytelling. That storytelling is finally brought to the screen in All Too Well The Short Film, in which Sink plays a young Swift and O'Brien portrays her ex-lover, whom Swifties have long suspected to be Jake Gyllenhaal.

This appearance of Swift's comes after she popped up at Haim's London concert in July, wearing a matching look with the trio of sisters.

Swift shared a TikTok video of the performers getting ready backstage, where fans can see Este, Danielle and Alana Haim wearing their signature black bikini tops and baggy black leather pants. The camera then pans to Swift who is sporting a similar outfit including a buckled Louis Vuitton crop top and matching black leather pants.

Alongside the video — set to the tune of the children's song "Copycat" — Swift wrote, "Hitting copypaste on your friends' looks like @haimtheband."

The 2022 VMAs are airing live Sunday night from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.