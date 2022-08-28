Nicki Minaj Brings Barbiecore Style to 2022 VMAs in 2 Dazzling Head-to-Toe Pink Outfits

Nicki Minaj took the stage for the first time since 2018 as she accepted this year's Video Vanguard Award

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on August 28, 2022 11:05 PM
Nicki Minaj performs onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Nicki Minaj. Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Nicki Minaj brought her signature 50 shades of pink to the 2022 VMAs.

The queen of rap made a grand entrance with an ultimate mashup, making it her first VMAs performance since 2018.

Minaj dominated the stage with her bars and a bedazzled version of her signature all-pink uniform — a diamond cutout top with holographic gems, a pleated baby pink miniskirt and stiletto combat boots. She kept her beauty rosy with a hot pink wig adorned with a latex bow and blinged-out nails.

The "Video Vanguard royalty" returned to the stage for her emcee duties in a fuchsia one-shoulder satin gown that draped her curves, dazzled with its gemmed bodice, and made a daring statement with a waist-high slit. She teamed the look with a simple necklace and stiletto heels.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/nicki-minaj/" data-inlink="true">nicki minaj</a> mtv vmas 2022
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

This year, Minaj, 39, was honored with the year's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

During her speech, she thanked fellow artists who've inspired her — including Lil' Wayne, Jay Z, Rihanna, Kanye West, Beyoncé, Britney Spears and many more.

She also showed gratitude for her army of fans, known as Barbz, and dedicated the award to her 23-month-old "Papa Bear" son, whom she shares with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty.

Mental health was another subject threaded into Minaj's speech. "I wish Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were still here," she said. "I wish that people understood what they meant and what they were going through. I wish people took mental health seriously, even for the people who we think have perfect lives. I wish Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle were here."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/nicki-minaj/" data-inlink="true">Nicki Minaj</a> MTV VMAs VANGUARD Award winner
Nicki Minaj. MTV

Minaj's latest looks joins a repertoire of iconic outfits that track back from her latest Met Gala moment to her first VMAs show in 2010.

For her first of many appearances at the MTV event, she posed in a nude-colored jumpsuit, towering platform heels and her signature bubblegum pink wig with bangs. The following year, she upped the game with a kitschy, anime-inspired getup, featuring a dimensional pink metallic gown with a plushie train.

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 28: Singer <a href="https://people.com/tag/nicki-minaj/" data-inlink="true">Nicki Minaj</a> arrives at the The 28th Annual MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on August 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Steve Granitz/WireImage

Minaj has also pioneered the meaning of Barbiecore, with a collection of head-to-toe pink outfits behind her.

During the 2017 VMAs, she donned a blush latex unitard and rollerskate-inspired stilettos that matched with her two-toned, waist-length hair. The Pink Friday artist elevated the concept in 2019 when she attended the Met Gala in a baby pink Prabal Gurung gown, laced-up Swarovski crystal Brother Vellies heels and a pastel ponytail to match.

The 2022 VMAs are airing live Sunday night from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

