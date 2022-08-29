MTV Censors Måneskin's 2022 VMAs Performance After Wardrobe Malfunction

Bassist Victoria De Angelis rocked out so hard on stage that her top fell off — but she just kept playing while MTV cut away to an empty room

By Hedy Phillips
Published on August 29, 2022 01:11 PM
Damiano David of Måneskin performs onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Måneskin may be known for their daring fashion, but a nip slip at the 2022 VMAs wasn't exactly planned.

During the Italian band's performance at MTV's awards show, bassist Victoria De Angelis' glittering black top fell off her shoulder, exposing her breast. Though she had one breast covered by a silver nipple pasty, that was not the case on the other side. In a quick move, MTV censored the performance for viewers at home.

Amid the flashy performance of "Supermodel," lead singer Damiano David and his backless chaps kept the audience at Newark, New Jersey's Prudential Center distracted while De Angelis' top fell. For those at home, though, MTV cut away to shots of an empty stage, leaving viewers confused. It wasn't until later that people realized what had happened to the band's bassist. The show must go on, though, and De Angelis continued to play, even with her top around her waist.

Prior to hitting the stage, De Angelis walked MTV's black carpet — alongside bandmates David, Ethan Torchio and Thomas Raggi — with her outfit fully intact. Her top, a black bedazzled one-shoulder number, cut below her breast, which she decorated with a silver heart-shaped pasty. She paired the top with black hot pants and thigh-high boots.

Ethan Torchio, Victoria De Angelis, Thomas Raggi and Damiano David of Maneskin attend the 2022 MTV VMAs
Cindy Ord/WireImage

The Eurovision-winning band coordinated their black and silver looks for their night out, with David wearing a sheer black cape over his black pants. His red carpet look, combined with his minimal stage look, sparked conversation among fans over the double standard with De Angelis' wardrobe malfunction.

Plenty of fans took to Twitter to express their irritation at Måneskin's performance being so heavily censored, calling to "free the nipple." One person wrote, "it angers me men can show it but women can't." Others sent their love to De Angelis and the band for their performance being tainted.

The glam-rock band's wardrobe snafu isn't the first time they've been at the center of controversy. Right after the band won Eurovision in 2021, the music group went viral when a clip of them drinking at their table showed David bend his head over the table. Many people online speculated that he was snorting a line of cocaine, however, the European Broadcasting Union has clarified that "no drug use took place in the Green Room."

Damiano David, Ethan Torchio, Victoria De Angelis and Thomas Raggi of Måneskin poses backstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

David denied the accusations and took a "voluntary" drug test that "returned a negative result seen by the EBU," according to a statement. "(Raggi) broke a glass...I don't use drugs. Please guys, do not say that. Don't say that, really. No cocaine, please, do not say that," he told reporters at a press conference after the competition.

"We consider the matter closed. We are alarmed that inaccurate speculation leading to fake news has overshadowed the spirit and the outcome of the event and unfairly affected the band," the EBU said in a statement to the media. "We wish to congratulate Måneskin once again and wish them huge success."

Since their Eurovision win, Måneskin has taken over the world with their performances, even counting Angelina Jolie as a fan. They've appeared on a number of U.S. television shows and have already taken home music awards — including a Moonperson at this year's VMAs.

