Lizzo Brings the High-Fashion Drama in Black Gown and Matching Lipstick at the 2022 VMAs

Lizzo is set to join a star-studded lineup of performers at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, where she's nominated for four awards, including artist of the year

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 28, 2022 06:32 PM
2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Lizzo has arrived!

The Special artist, 34, served a head-turning red carpet look that's hot "off the runway" as she arrived Sunday at the 2022 MTV VMAs in Newark, New Jersey.

The superstar rocked a voluminous, black Jean Paul Gaultier Couture spring/summer 2022 gown, accessorized with matching black lipstick, a gold lip ring, layers of gold hoop earrings and a slicked-back hairstyle.

And of course, she made a grand entrance as she shared the dress in motion on her Instagram.

Check out PEOPLE's full VMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music's biggest nights.

She's nominated for four awards, including song of the year, best pop song and video for good for "About Damn Time," as well as artist of the year. Lizzo is also set to join a star-studded lineup of performers at the awards show.

Lizzo has been dominating red carpets lately, appearing on PEOPLE's Best Dressed List at the 2022 BET Awards in June, where she served old Hollywood glam in a sparkling navy Gucci gown trimmed in black feathers with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high leg slit. She finished the look with black Gucci platform heels.

Lizzo attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lizzo. Amy Sussman/Getty

The Grammy Award winner previously attended the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala in May, sporting a hand-embroidered black and gold coat with a matching gown by Thom Browne.

"It took 22,000 hours to make this coat, I'm just so happy to be in it, I feel like a piece of art," Lizzo told Vogue of the look, in which she serenaded the red carpet with a gold flute.

Lizzo attends "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City
Taylor Hill/Getty

She also launched her own all-inclusive shapewear line Yitty back in April, celebrating "self-love, radical inner confidence, and effortless, everyday wear."

Lizzo previously opened up about embracing her body as she appeared on the cover of PEOPLE's Women Changing the World issue. "I think I have a really hot body! I'm a body icon, and I'm embracing that more and more every day," she said in March.

"It may not be one person's ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard," Lizzo added. "And what I'm doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard."

Lizzo's latest red carpet comes as she prepares to embark on The Special Tour, with the North American leg kicking off Sept. 23 in Sunrise, Florida.

The VMAs are airing live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on MTV.

Related Articles
Lizzo
Lizzo Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
lizzo, jack harlow
MTV Adds Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Jack Harlow and Måneskin to the Star-Studded 2022 VMAs Performers Lineup
Anitta, Khalid, Marshmello
MTV VMAs 2022: Everything to Know About Music's Big Night
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Yung Gravy, Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana
Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana and Yung Gravy to Perform at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Pre-Show
Lizzo Stars in New Instacart Campaign — With a Cameo From Her Mom: 'Somebody Get This Girl a Reality Show' The main campaign shot will not upload in asana so pasting link here: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1E9YlGsIccQaccqJKFF6VvvcQ20zzQXw4
Lizzo Stars in New Instacart Campaign — with a Cameo from Her Mom: 'Somebody Get This Girl a Reality Show'
Red Hot Chili Peppers to Receive Global Icon Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
Red Hot Chili Peppers to Receive Global Icon Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
Lil Nas X attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) // LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Lil Nas X attends the 10th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) // LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Lil Nas X attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Lil Nas X Outfits: His Most Iconic Looks Yet
Lizzo - 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) [Official Video]
Lizzo Recreates Her 'Truth Hurts' Wedding Look for New '2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)' Music Video
Nicki Minaj attends the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City.
Nicki Minaj to Receive the Video Vanguard Award at 2022 MTV VMAs
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's Best Fashion Moments of All Time
Lizzo Shows Off Her New Hot Pink Locks as she Dances to 'Grrrls'
Lizzo Shows Off Fabulous New Hot-Pink Hair as She Dances to 'GRRRLS' on Instagram
Anitta, J Balvin, Khalid
MTV VMAs Announces Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello, Khalid and Panic! at the Disco as 2022 Performers
Apple Music and KYGO "Stole The Show" Documentary Film Premiere
Lizzo Looks Back at Past Looks on 'Watch What Happens Live' : 'This Is Where I Pulled Out My Yitties'
Doja Cat , Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X Doja Cat , Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X
Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X Lead 2022 MTV VMA Nominations
Lizzo opens up about backlash she experienced from fame
Lizzo Says Critics Used Her as a 'Punchline' Because There Are 'Levels to Me They Don't Accept'