Lizzo Brings the High-Fashion Drama in Black Gown and Matching Lipstick at the 2022 VMAs

Lizzo has arrived!

The Special artist, 34, served a head-turning red carpet look that's hot "off the runway" as she arrived Sunday at the 2022 MTV VMAs in Newark, New Jersey.

The superstar rocked a voluminous, black Jean Paul Gaultier Couture spring/summer 2022 gown, accessorized with matching black lipstick, a gold lip ring, layers of gold hoop earrings and a slicked-back hairstyle.

And of course, she made a grand entrance as she shared the dress in motion on her Instagram.

Check out PEOPLE's full VMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music's biggest nights.

She's nominated for four awards, including song of the year, best pop song and video for good for "About Damn Time," as well as artist of the year. Lizzo is also set to join a star-studded lineup of performers at the awards show.

Lizzo has been dominating red carpets lately, appearing on PEOPLE's Best Dressed List at the 2022 BET Awards in June, where she served old Hollywood glam in a sparkling navy Gucci gown trimmed in black feathers with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high leg slit. She finished the look with black Gucci platform heels.

Lizzo. Amy Sussman/Getty

The Grammy Award winner previously attended the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala in May, sporting a hand-embroidered black and gold coat with a matching gown by Thom Browne.

"It took 22,000 hours to make this coat, I'm just so happy to be in it, I feel like a piece of art," Lizzo told Vogue of the look, in which she serenaded the red carpet with a gold flute.

Taylor Hill/Getty

She also launched her own all-inclusive shapewear line Yitty back in April, celebrating "self-love, radical inner confidence, and effortless, everyday wear."

Lizzo previously opened up about embracing her body as she appeared on the cover of PEOPLE's Women Changing the World issue. "I think I have a really hot body! I'm a body icon, and I'm embracing that more and more every day," she said in March.

"It may not be one person's ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard," Lizzo added. "And what I'm doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard."

Lizzo's latest red carpet comes as she prepares to embark on The Special Tour, with the North American leg kicking off Sept. 23 in Sunrise, Florida.

The VMAs are airing live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on MTV.