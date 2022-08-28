Lifestyle Style The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 VMAs Stars always step out in bold, skin-baring styles for the MTV VMAs, and this year did not disappoint. Check out all the head-turning looks By Brittany Talarico Brittany Talarico Brittany Talarico is PEOPLE's Deputy Style Director, where she oversees the brand's digital Style and Beauty coverage. This includes running lead on the Met Gala, which is among PEOPLE.com's top-trafficked red carpet events every year, interviewing the industry's top influencers (including all the Kardashian-Jenners), and breaking A-list celeb news (a New Jersey shore native, it is no surprise that her favorite interview ever was with Bruce Springsteen). Brittany is a style contributor to People Every Day Podcast and has represented the brand on national TV programs including Good Morning America and The CW's two TV specials on the British Royals. She joined PEOPLE from Cosmopolitan in 2013, where she was an Associate Editor. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 28, 2022 08:05 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 15 Taylor Swift Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic glitters from all angles in this rhinestone-covered, chain-embellished Oscar de la Renta mini worn with matching Christian Louboutin shoes, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry plus her signature red lip and cat eye. 02 of 15 Lizzo Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock hits the red carpet in a "couture of the runway" Jean Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2022 couture confection teamed with a matching black lip, gold lip ring and layers of hoop earrings. 03 of 15 Anitta Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock channels the "the heart of Brazil" via this Schiaparelli gown featuring a sequin heart appliqué over her chest, plus Tiffany & Co. jewelry. 04 of 15 Lil Nas X Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock feels "amazing" in this "fresh" Harris Reed look featuring a statement feather headpiece and matching skirt. 05 of 15 Sofia Carson Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty wears a black cocoon-hood Carolina Herrera column gown with a bustier bodies, plus David Yurman earrings. 06 of 15 Bebe Rexha Cindy Ord/WireImage wears a black Vivienne Westwood gown with a diamond B necklace and statement rings. 07 of 15 Chloe Bailey Matt Baron/BEImages/Shutterstock wears a glittering Zigman gown featuring a bustier bodice and sheer paneling. 08 of 15 Sabrina Carpenter Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock brings the cutouts to the carpet in this sequin floral embroidered Moschino gown, teamed with bombshell waves and a black headband. 09 of 15 Jack Harlow Cindy Ord/WireImage is all about the hot weather leather in this brown Hermès suit. 10 of 15 Dove Cameron Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock gives goth vibes in this belted black floral dress and matching choker. 11 of 15 Valentina Ferrer and J Balvin Matt Baron/BEImages/Shutterstock have a stylish date night in a black ball gown with lots of accessories (on her) and a white suit and diamond necklace (on him). 12 of 15 Tayshia Adams Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock twirls on the carpet in this aqua Tarik Ediz dress featuring a thigh-high slit paired with Nicole Rose and Nickho Ray jewelry, plus metallic sandals. 13 of 15 Colton Haynes Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty brings bold color via this neon green Dior suit worn with black shades. 14 of 15 Dixie D'Amelio Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock looks elegant in a black sequin Alexandre Vauthier halter gown teamed with smoky eye makeup and a wispy updo. 15 of 15 Rachel Lindsay Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock keeps it classic in a feather-embellished LBD and matching ankle-strap shoes.