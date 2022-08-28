The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 VMAs

Stars always step out in bold, skin-baring styles for the MTV VMAs, and this year did not disappoint. Check out all the head-turning looks

By
Brittany Talarico
Brittany Talarico

Published on August 28, 2022 08:05 PM
01 of 15

Taylor Swift

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

glitters from all angles in this rhinestone-covered, chain-embellished Oscar de la Renta mini worn with matching Christian Louboutin shoes, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry plus her signature red lip and cat eye.

02 of 15

Lizzo

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

hits the red carpet in a "couture of the runway" Jean Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2022 couture confection teamed with a matching black lip, gold lip ring and layers of hoop earrings.

03 of 15

Anitta

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

channels the "the heart of Brazil" via this Schiaparelli gown featuring a sequin heart appliqué over her chest, plus Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

04 of 15

Lil Nas X

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

feels "amazing" in this "fresh" Harris Reed look featuring a statement feather headpiece and matching skirt.

05 of 15

Sofia Carson

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

wears a black cocoon-hood Carolina Herrera column gown with a bustier bodies, plus David Yurman earrings.

06 of 15

Bebe Rexha

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Cindy Ord/WireImage

wears a black Vivienne Westwood gown with a diamond B necklace and statement rings.

07 of 15

Chloe Bailey

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Matt Baron/BEImages/Shutterstock

wears a glittering Zigman gown featuring a bustier bodice and sheer paneling.

08 of 15

Sabrina Carpenter

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

brings the cutouts to the carpet in this sequin floral embroidered Moschino gown, teamed with bombshell waves and a black headband.

09 of 15

Jack Harlow

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Jack Harlow attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)
Cindy Ord/WireImage

is all about the hot weather leather in this brown Hermès suit.

10 of 15

Dove Cameron

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

gives goth vibes in this belted black floral dress and matching choker.

11 of 15

Valentina Ferrer and J Balvin

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Matt Baron/BEImages/Shutterstock

have a stylish date night in a black ball gown with lots of accessories (on her) and a white suit and diamond necklace (on him).

12 of 15

Tayshia Adams

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

twirls on the carpet in this aqua Tarik Ediz dress featuring a thigh-high slit paired with Nicole Rose and Nickho Ray jewelry, plus metallic sandals.

13 of 15

Colton Haynes

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

brings bold color via this neon green Dior suit worn with black shades.

14 of 15

Dixie D'Amelio

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

looks elegant in a black sequin Alexandre Vauthier halter gown teamed with smoky eye makeup and a wispy updo.

15 of 15

Rachel Lindsay

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

keeps it classic in a feather-embellished LBD and matching ankle-strap shoes.

