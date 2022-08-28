The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 VMAs

01 of 15 Taylor Swift Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic glitters from all angles in this rhinestone-covered, chain-embellished Oscar de la Renta mini worn with matching Christian Louboutin shoes, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry plus her signature red lip and cat eye.

02 of 15 Lizzo Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock hits the red carpet in a "couture of the runway" Jean Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2022 couture confection teamed with a matching black lip, gold lip ring and layers of hoop earrings.

03 of 15 Anitta Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock channels the "the heart of Brazil" via this Schiaparelli gown featuring a sequin heart appliqué over her chest, plus Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

04 of 15 Lil Nas X Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock feels "amazing" in this "fresh" Harris Reed look featuring a statement feather headpiece and matching skirt.

05 of 15 Sofia Carson Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty wears a black cocoon-hood Carolina Herrera column gown with a bustier bodies, plus David Yurman earrings.

06 of 15 Bebe Rexha Cindy Ord/WireImage wears a black Vivienne Westwood gown with a diamond B necklace and statement rings.

07 of 15 Chloe Bailey Matt Baron/BEImages/Shutterstock wears a glittering Zigman gown featuring a bustier bodice and sheer paneling.

08 of 15 Sabrina Carpenter Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock brings the cutouts to the carpet in this sequin floral embroidered Moschino gown, teamed with bombshell waves and a black headband.

09 of 15 Jack Harlow Cindy Ord/WireImage is all about the hot weather leather in this brown Hermès suit.

10 of 15 Dove Cameron Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock gives goth vibes in this belted black floral dress and matching choker.

11 of 15 Valentina Ferrer and J Balvin Matt Baron/BEImages/Shutterstock have a stylish date night in a black ball gown with lots of accessories (on her) and a white suit and diamond necklace (on him).

12 of 15 Tayshia Adams Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock twirls on the carpet in this aqua Tarik Ediz dress featuring a thigh-high slit paired with Nicole Rose and Nickho Ray jewelry, plus metallic sandals.

13 of 15 Colton Haynes Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty brings bold color via this neon green Dior suit worn with black shades.

14 of 15 Dixie D'Amelio Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock looks elegant in a black sequin Alexandre Vauthier halter gown teamed with smoky eye makeup and a wispy updo.