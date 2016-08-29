Sunday night’s VMAs white carpet brought us a ton of memorable looks: Kim Kardashian sported a semi-sheer, supertight dress, Ansel Elgort showed up looking like he might want to join the rhythm nation, and Beyoncé looked like she just flew in out of a fairytale. But we know what we thought about their outfits — we wanted to hear what the stars thought about them. In emoji form.

Dressed in a sheer, lingerie-like number, Ashley Graham said, “I would just give you a kiss,” which is the clear choice to pair with her sexy look. And Hailey Baldwin also knew she was looking good, saying, “I would use the fire emoji cause I just think the look is fire,” — a choice Jay Pharoah agreed with, also choosing the flames.

Ansel Elgort, on the other hand, showed up decked in all black, chains and combat boots, and describes his look as the very appropriate devil emoji. “This like naughty night,” the star said about his outfit.

Then there was Joe Jonas, who went with the “smirky face,” Lance Bass, who opted for the sunglass emoji because his look was “freakin’ cool,” and Joan Smalls, who selected for the eye rolling face.

And we can’t forget about the ever popular money emojis, which Amber Rose and Lizzo both chose … and we bet you can guess what Frankie Grande chose even without watching.

— Reporting by Janine Rubenstein