VMAs 2014: Katy Perry Pays Homage to Britney Spears In an All-Denim Dress (and Britney Responds!)

The VMAs have always been a night for creating major style moments — but apparently it’s now also a night for paying homage to some of the most iconic outfits from years past. Amber Rose nodded to Rose McGowan with her barely-there “dress,” and then Katy Perry took it up a notch by paying homage to one of the most iconic couples outfits of all time: Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake‘s double-denim ensembles.

The key difference? While Spears and Timberlake were apparently completely earnest, Perry Tweeted that her outfit was a custom Versace created for her as a result of her “love for nostalgia and … tumblr addiction.” In the Timberlake role for the evening: Rapper Riff-Raff (reportedly the inspiration for James Franco’s Spring Breakers character, and Perry’s right-hand man on the remix of “This Is How We Do”). The denim-clad duo stepped out of a yellow Lamborghini to enthusiastic screams, giving us plenty of time to admire Perry’s attention to detail.

From the patchwork denim pattern to the bedazzled choker, Perry nailed the Spears vibe entirely, while Riff Raff captured Timberlake’s essence with his goofy sunglasses and generally delighted demeanor.

So was the original Princess of Pop flattered? Not only that, she gave Perry props for taking it to the next level, bringing the denim gown out of retirement years later. Spears’s response:

.@katyperry Just when I thought the denim dress had retired….you bring it back! You looked amazing tonight bb 😉 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) August 25, 2014

Check out Perry’s getting-ready Tweets below and share your thoughts in the comments.



WE'RE GOIN FOR DA BEST WORST DRESSED TODAY 💅 #THISISHOWWEDOVMAS — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 24, 2014

I must admit my outfit is a result of my love for nostalgia and my tumblr addiction #THISISHOWWEDOVMAS — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 24, 2014

–Alex Apatoff