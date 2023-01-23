Vivica A. Fox Talks Fashion on New Film: 'My Role Has a Devil Wears Prada, Meryl Streep Vibe to It'

Vivica A. Fox brought some glam vibes to the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend while taking a break from filming her new diva film role in Atlanta.

The Kill Bill star, 59, hosted a private screening of 3M's Skilled documentary premiere in Park City, Utah, on Sunday.

Speaking to PEOPLE on Jan. 19 before heading off to the screening, Fox discussed her love for fashion and how she loves to help out in the wardrobe department on the set of her film Twisted House Sitter 2.

"I'm really excited about it because it's kind of like a Fatal Attraction meets a Single White Female, but with an African-American cast, and we are just down here kicking butt," she tells PEOPLE of shooting the sequel to the 2021 TV film in Atlanta.

Describing her role, she says, "I play Pamela. I am the owner of a very successful makeup line called Love Princess."

"Everyone admires me," she continues of her character. "So I kind of have a big influence on my employees. My role has a Devil Wears Prada, Meryl Streep vibe to it."

"The color palettes are pinks, you know, I like vibrant colors," she says of her bold style both on and off camera. "So pinks — and today I have on a beautiful, burgundy dress. We just always try to make sure that things are colorful and fitted."

When Fox says "we," she means it, as the film's star is also very hands-on with the film's style and aesthetic.

"I make a lot of suggestions with wardrobe, I can tell you that, because I just want a certain look and vibe to the film because I believe that sells it as well," Fox says, adding, "So people believe us."

Off screen, the team player says she is "definitely not the diva in the trailer," and along with helping out in the fashion department, she aspires to start directing films.

"So I'm kind of watching, you know, not trying to overstep anyone," she shares of her current opportunity to help out a bit behind the scenes. "I just make suggestions."

"I love team effort," Fox adds. "Where everybody feels comfortable and happy. I believe a happy set is a productive set."

While taking a break from filming to go to Sundance, Fox favored an all-black, bedazzled, head-to-toe satin jumpsuit by Bell of California for Sunday's screening. She also said she would be "rolling up" in some Cynthia Rowley for some of her other outings. "She has excellent ski wear. Oh yes I'm gonna be looking good at the lounge."

On Jan. 12, PEOPLE shared an exclusive sneak peak of Skilled, which highlights the meaningful opportunities offered within the modern skilled trade workforce.

"What Skilled is doing is just letting everybody know stop having those misconceptions and old ways of thinking of what women are supposed to do," the women's advocate shared.

Another way she helps inspire women? With her body confidence.

Back in Georgia for her current project, Fox says that despite her 12 hours-per-day-minimum schedule working hard while looking fab, she gets to spend some time eating out with her family.

"My brother lives here. So I had lunch with him, my nephew and my sister-in-law at CPK [California Pizza Kitchen]," adding that the popular chain restaurant is "the best."