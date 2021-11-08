Shop Vivica A. Fox's 8 Holiday Faves to Gift Family and Friends

Vivica A. Fox is all about spreading holiday cheer. When the actress isn't starring in Christmas movies (many of which you can catch on the ION Network this season during the December 5 marathon, A Very Vivica Christmas!), she's whipping up thoughtful gifts for the loved ones on her "nice list" – or giving back through her company, the Vivica A. Fox Hair Collection, which donates wigs to women in Philadelphia who are going through cancer treatment.

"For me, I love the art of giving and the joy and the smiles my gifts can bring to the faces of those I love. Holidays are all about family, friends, and good food!" Ahead, Fox's holiday faves. And for even more ideas, check out her beauty and style essentials.