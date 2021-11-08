Shop Vivica A. Fox's 8 Holiday Faves to Gift Family and Friends
"I love the art of giving and the joy and the smiles my gifts can bring to the faces of those I love," Fox tells PEOPLE
What Vivica's Giving This Holiday Season
Vivica A. Fox is all about spreading holiday cheer. When the actress isn't starring in Christmas movies (many of which you can catch on the ION Network this season during the December 5 marathon, A Very Vivica Christmas!), she's whipping up thoughtful gifts for the loved ones on her "nice list" – or giving back through her company, the Vivica A. Fox Hair Collection, which donates wigs to women in Philadelphia who are going through cancer treatment.
"For me, I love the art of giving and the joy and the smiles my gifts can bring to the faces of those I love. Holidays are all about family, friends, and good food!" Ahead, Fox's holiday faves. And for even more ideas, check out her beauty and style essentials.
Cookies
"For my friends and family far away during the holidays, I love sending sweets, especially the cookies from Halfsies. They have so many varieties!"
Buy It! Halfsies Cookie Co., $20; halfsiescookiecompany.com
Nail Polish
"My girl Simone Smith created a new Lacquer Polish Line that will be in everyone's stocking!"
Buy It! SIS Luxe Lacquer, $20; simoneismith.com
Resistance Bands
"These Movéo bands are my fave. The prints are the best and makes working out fun!"
Buy It! Movéo Resistance Bands, $25; moveofitco.com
Hair Care
"When traveling for the Holidays this is the best haircare kit to take along! I don't leave home without it!"
Buy It! Lasio Forget Me Not! Hypersilk Travel Kit, $28; lasioinc.com
Skin Care Set
"This makes the perfect stocking stuffer for everyone who practices self care!"
Buy It! Aloisia Beauty 7 Day Skin Care System, $55; alosiabeauty.com
A Camisole
"Free those tatas! I have been living in this cami from SheBird that has a built in bra, and can't wait to help my friends free themselves from their bras with these incredibly comfortable tanks! I know this will be one of the most appreciated gifts I give my girls this Christmas!"
Buy It! SheBird Fly Free Ribbed Cami, $64; shebirdshop.com
Smoothie Bowl Kits
"Giving the gift of health has never been easier with these bowl kits. For all my family and friends who I won't see this holiday, I got them a monthly subscription. These acai bowls are so delish!"
Buy It! South Block Smoothie Bowl Kits, $80; bowlkits.com
