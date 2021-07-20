Vivica A. Fox's Style and Beauty Essentials
The actress shares her essentials in her regimen, her favorite spa treatments and more
Vivica A. Fox's Beauty Philosophy
Growing up in the entertainment industry, Vivica A. Fox remembers when it was a "curse" to turn 50 in Hollywood. Now 56, the actress, who has amassed more than 150 acting credits to her name, is still achieving milestones. "I just made my directorial debut," Fox says of film Through Her Eyes. "I've become a filmmaker. I had no idea that this chapter of my life was going to happen, but I love it."
As Fox celebrates this resurgence in her career, she says self-care is paramount. "I'm a busybody, I work a lot, so there has to be some 'me time'." The star says it's all about choosing products that fit her needs now, and a bit of pampering when she can. "I love the Beverly Hot Springs Spa. I get their oxygen facials and body massages and scrubs."
And as she turns 57 on July 30, Fox says her beauty philosophy these days is "love the skin that you're in." Ahead, the products that make her feel good from the inside out.
Double Facial Cleansing Set
"This double-cleansing system really deep-cleans your skin, especially after a day on set or a sweaty summer day. But it also adds a lot of hydration. And the Refresh cleanser is made with jade water, which has good energy – that's what I love about this brand."
Buy It! Aloisia Beauty Nourish + Refresh Cleansing Duo, $72; aloisiabeauty.com
Fragrance
"I am a huge fan of roses. My birthday's coming up and I have instructed people: If you're going to give me something, either give me a gift certificate to the Beverly Hot Springs or Jo Malone London's Red Roses lotion or cologne. When I am wearing it, people always say, 'You smell so good.' They've also got these great candles — they make the little small ones that you can travel when you're on the road. It's just my favorite [collection]."
Buy It! Jo Malone London Red Roses Cologne, $72 for 30ml; jomalone.com
Bracelets
"What I love about Hope & Company is they're all about community and giving back to society. These [benefit] The American Cancer Society. The red jasper stone is all about determination and strength. There's so much negative energy out there, but these little bracelets are spreading good energy."
Buy It! Hope & Co. Manifest Your Best Bracelet, $25; hopeandco.org
Hair Collection
"When my business partner came to me over a decade ago and was like, 'what do you think about having your own hair line?' I was like, 'Girl, as much as I spend in wigs and weaves, being in show business? Absolutely.'
And let me tell you something: I got teased for selling wigs, but you've got to believe in yourself. Now, everybody's wearing wigs and women can try, say, color without killing their natural hair.
Our wigs are not stiff, they have movement, and they're very light. And our styles are current because our hairstylist Kia McKenzie keeps her ears to the street! Every Monday I always post a look of the week on Instagram.
And every year, we donate wigs to women in Philadelphia who are going through cancer treatment because that's where [manufacturer] Amekor Industries is located. I'm extremely proud of this brand."
Buy It! Vivica A. Fox Hair Collection, Prices vary; vivicafoxhair.com
Skin Regimen
"The products that you used when you were younger don't work once you get a little bit older. The Rodan + Fields Reverse line is what works best for me now. It's helping with my hyperpigmentation and isn't drying. I just gifted it to my sister because I love it."
Buy It! Rodan + Fields Reverse Regimen, $195; rodanandfields.com
Collagen Creamer
"I was on a flight that had this and I was like, 'a collagen creamer? How cool.' I love that it's got a vanilla flavor and can be added to hot or iced beverages. It helps improve your skin, hair and nails, which we need as we get older. Because sometimes you look [in the mirror] and you're like, 'wait a minute!'"
Buy It! VitaCup Keto+ Collagen Creamer, $21; vitacup.com
Facial Mist
"You can throw it in your purse and moisturize while you're on the run. Your skin will be like, 'Ohh, thank you, I needed that.' I'm spraying it right now! I love it."
Buy It! Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater, $7; ulta.com