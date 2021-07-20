Vivica A. Fox's Style and Beauty Essentials

Growing up in the entertainment industry, Vivica A. Fox remembers when it was a "curse" to turn 50 in Hollywood. Now 56, the actress, who has amassed more than 150 acting credits to her name, is still achieving milestones. "I just made my directorial debut," Fox says of film Through Her Eyes. "I've become a filmmaker. I had no idea that this chapter of my life was going to happen, but I love it."

As Fox celebrates this resurgence in her career, she says self-care is paramount. "I'm a busybody, I work a lot, so there has to be some 'me time'." The star says it's all about choosing products that fit her needs now, and a bit of pampering when she can. "I love the Beverly Hot Springs Spa. I get their oxygen facials and body massages and scrubs."

And as she turns 57 on July 30, Fox says her beauty philosophy these days is "love the skin that you're in." Ahead, the products that make her feel good from the inside out.