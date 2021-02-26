The actress rocked a blue leather dress during an appearance on ABC’s To Tell the Truth

Vivica A. Fox Claps Back at Body Shamer Who Criticized Her Leather Look: 'I Looked Fabulous'

Vivica A. Fox looks good and she knows it!

The Kill Bill actress, 56, wore a mini blue leather dress and matching blue boots during a guest appearance on Tuesday's episode of the ABC show To Tell the Truth.

One troll took issue with the outfit and tweeted at Fox, "Next time on To Tell the Truth, I hope wardrobe can find you clothes that fit."

The Empire actress clapped back writing, "Shut yo hating a– up!! Bitch I looked FABULOUS in blue and boots giving legs for days!!"

"DONT HATE CAUSE U CANT! MKAY??" she added.

Fox also retweeted several supporting messages from fans who complimented her leggy look.

The actress appeared on To Tell the Truth, hosted by Anthony Anderson, with Thomas Lennon and Alfonso Ribeiro.