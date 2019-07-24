These ‘Buttery Soft’ Leggings Come in 35 Pretty Patterns — and They’re Only $14 on Amazon

Image zoom

When it comes to leggings, Amazon shoppers know what the best — and most affordable — options are. From these Ododos leggings that are considered the “holy grail” of yoga leggings to this high-waisted pair from Leggings Depot that you can snag for just $11, you’ll find that most leggings on Amazon have thousands of reviews from customers raving about their comfort, fit, and durability. But in case you haven’t quite found the perfect pair yet, these leggings from VIV Collection might just change your mind.

The super popular leggings have over 3,000 five-star reviews on the retail giant’s site, thanks to how incredibly soft and comfortable they are. Not to mention, you can choose from 35 prints and colors (maybe it’s finally time to add a fun print to your all-black collection!), including tie-dye, camouflage, floral, and even leopard designs. The leggings come in two one-size-fits-all options: one for those whose size lands between 0 and 12, and a plus-size option for sizes ranging from 14 to 24. If you’re wary about whether or not they’ll actually fit, 87 percent of customers say they fit as expected — many even included their height, weight, and waist measurements in their reviews.

Buy It! VIV Collection Buttery Soft Leggings, $12.99–$13.99; amazon.com

“[These] are so great that this is my third purchase. My hubby loves these uber stretchy leggings on me. Here’s why: The fabric has a FANTASTIC feel to it! It’s not too thick, not too thin. It’s softer than cotton — I think that their description of ‘buttery smooth’ is the best way of describing it. It’s definitely one of my best feeling fabrics ever. The fit was perfect for me: 5’4″, 130 pounds, waist 34″, hips 38″. But the material is so stretchy that I know that people much larger than me would fit well in them,” one shopper wrote. “For me, I bought these leggings for 10 mile bicycle rides in usually 90 degree weather. They were comfortable.”

Customers say they love these comfy leggings so much that they stock up on them — one shopper said she owns multiple pairs (and plans on buying more) because she wears them every day. “I have six or seven pairs of VIV leggings and these are the MOST comfortable yet. The color I ordered this time is ‘New Black’ and the waistband is different than they usually are [because] they have a secret pocket. I am IN LOVE with these. I already ordered a second pair, and am thinking I might need one or ten more because I literally want to wear these every day and never take them off. If anyone from VIV Collection is reading this, please send 365 pairs of leggings to me.”

At just $14 a pair, Amazon shoppers have convinced us that the VIV Collection leggings are definitely worth trying out.