7 Vitamin C Products for Brighter Skin from Head to Toe

Try one of these luminizing finds for your best complexion yet

By Jackie Fields April 14, 2022 11:30 AM

1 of 8

What You Need to Know About Vitamin C

Get the 411 from from New York City cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Howard Sobel.

What it is: Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that offers a multitude of skin benefits, from increasing firmness and improving elasticity to adding radiance.

Who should use it: It should be a part of any anti-aging regimen unless your skin is prone to irritation. Choose one high-quality product to apply versus layering multiple ones.

When to apply it: It's best used every morning—and paired with SPF — to boost your sunscreen's effectiveness and help fight free radicals from sun exposure.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Makeup Remover

This does-it-all liquid whisks away dirt and makeup and leaves skin looking glowy.

Buy It! Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water with Vitamin C, $5; ulta.com

3 of 8

Facial Toner

It helps fade dark spots and also hydrates skin thanks to another MVP ingredient: hyaluronic acid.

Buy It! Sweet Chef Ginger + Vitamin C Bright Spot Tonic, $18; sweetchefskincare.com

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 8

Facial Moisturizer

This citrus-scented cream contains peptides to boost smoothness.

Buy It! Olay Vitamin C + Peptide Face Moisturizer, $30; olay.com

Advertisement

5 of 8

Eye Cream

It minimizes the appearance of fine lines and is also "the perfect base for makeup," says the brand's founder and CEO Miranda Kerr.

Buy It! Kora Organics Berry Bright Vitamin C Eye Cream, $54; us.koraorganics.com

6 of 8

Facial Peel

This gently exfoliates to improve the skin's texture and tone.

Buy It! Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester Daily Brightening & Exfoliating Peel, $59; perriconemd.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 8

Face Serum

Apply this formula to bare skin to protect against environmental damage and reduce signs of aging.

Buy It! Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Day Serum, $78; drunkelephant.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 8

Body Serum

Post-shower, apply a thin layer on dry skin to lessen discoloration.

Buy It! Playa Ritual Body Serum, $38; playabeauty.com

Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Jackie Fields