7 Vitamin C Products for Brighter Skin from Head to Toe
Try one of these luminizing finds for your best complexion yet
What You Need to Know About Vitamin C
Get the 411 from from New York City cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Howard Sobel.
What it is: Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that offers a multitude of skin benefits, from increasing firmness and improving elasticity to adding radiance.
Who should use it: It should be a part of any anti-aging regimen unless your skin is prone to irritation. Choose one high-quality product to apply versus layering multiple ones.
When to apply it: It's best used every morning—and paired with SPF — to boost your sunscreen's effectiveness and help fight free radicals from sun exposure.
Makeup Remover
This does-it-all liquid whisks away dirt and makeup and leaves skin looking glowy.
Facial Toner
It helps fade dark spots and also hydrates skin thanks to another MVP ingredient: hyaluronic acid.
Facial Moisturizer
This citrus-scented cream contains peptides to boost smoothness.
Eye Cream
It minimizes the appearance of fine lines and is also "the perfect base for makeup," says the brand's founder and CEO Miranda Kerr.
Facial Peel
This gently exfoliates to improve the skin's texture and tone.
Face Serum
Apply this formula to bare skin to protect against environmental damage and reduce signs of aging.
Body Serum
Post-shower, apply a thin layer on dry skin to lessen discoloration.
