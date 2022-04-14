7 Vitamin C Products for Brighter Skin from Head to Toe

Get the 411 from from New York City cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Howard Sobel.

What it is: Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that offers a multitude of skin benefits, from increasing firmness and improving elasticity to adding radiance.

Who should use it: It should be a part of any anti-aging regimen unless your skin is prone to irritation. Choose one high-quality product to apply versus layering multiple ones.

When to apply it: It's best used every morning—and paired with SPF — to boost your sunscreen's effectiveness and help fight free radicals from sun exposure.