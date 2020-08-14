These Popular Face Masks Got a Special Design Makeover by 4 World-Renowned Artists

By now, you likely own at least one reusable face mask. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, wearing one in public settings is the best way to slow the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Since masks are going to continue to be an everyday necessity for the foreseeable future, you should make sure you find one that’s not only comfortable and well-designed, but also something you enjoy wearing. And Vistaprint’s latest launch will check all of those boxes.