Virgil Abloh: His Life in Photos

Virgil Abloh died at age 41 after a private two-year battle with cancer, PEOPLE confirmed on Nov. 28.

The pioneering designer was diagnosed with "a rare, aggressive form of cancer" called cardiac angiosarcoma, his family revealed in a statement posted to Abloh's Instagram page.

He is survived by his wife Shannon Abloh, children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, sister Edwina Abloh, and parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, per the family's statement.

Here, we look back at the impactful and inventive designer's life and career in photos.