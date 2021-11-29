Louis Vuitton announced it will "pay tribute to the life and legacy of a creative genius" by showing his Spring-Summer 2022 collection in Miami on Nov. 30

Virgil Abloh's Final Louis Vuitton Collection Will Be Presented on Tuesday 'Per His Wishes'

Creative Director Virgil Abloh poses after the Off-White Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2021

Family, friends and fashion admirers will have one last chance to witness the late Virgil Abloh's creative genius for the house of Louis Vuitton during his final presentation for the brand.

The French fashion house announced on social media that it will show its artistic director menswear's final collection in Miami on Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m. ET. The Spring-Summer 2022 show will "pay tribute to the life and legacy of a creative genius."

A quote from Michael Burke, Louis Vuitton's Chairman and CEO, explained it was the designer's wish for the show to go on.

"It is with profound sorrow that I learned of the passing of Virgil Abloh. Virgil was not only a friend, great collaborator, creative genius, visionary and disruptor, but also one of the best cultural communicators of our times. He paved the way for future generations. As a devoted supporter of his community through his charities and passions, he was an eternal optimist who believed anything was possible," Burke stated.

"In this same spirit, we at Louis Vuitton will proudly continue to celebrate his legacy with a final show in Miami, per his wishes. I am honored to have called him my friend. My deepest thoughts are with his wife, children, parents, family and the entire community that was touched by his greatness."

The post was accompanied by a video of a child riding their bike through Miami, visiting a park and a beach, before reaching an LV-adorned hot air balloon that takes off with the words "Virgil was here" appearing on screen.

On Sunday, PEOPLE confirmed Abloh died at age 41 after a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma.

In a statement posted to Abloh's Instagram page by his family, they revealed he underwent "numerous challenging treatments" all while continuing his work in fashion and art.

Virgil Abloh wears a white t-shirt with a picture print, a tie and dye black and white shirt, outside Heron Preston, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2020, on June 18, 2019 in Paris, France. Credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty

"Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered," the family said. "Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design."

In 2009, designer became the creative director for Kanye West's creative agency Donda, before starting his first brand, Pyrex Vision, in 2012.

In 2014 he founded the streetwear label Off-White, which earned him a spot as a LVMH Prize finalist one year later.

In 2018 he showed his first collection for Louis Vuitton.