Off-White Designer Virgil Abloh Dies at Age 41 After Privately Battling Cancer for 2 Years

Virgil Abloh's family says the designer was diagnosed with "a rare, aggressive form of cancer" called cardiac angiosarcoma

Virgil Abloh poses after the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2018 in Paris, France.

Virgil Abloh has died at age 41 after a two-year battle with cancer, PEOPLE confirms.

"We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend," the Off-White designer's family said Sunday in a statement posted to Abloh's Instagram page.

Abloh's family revealed the designer was diagnosed with "a rare, aggressive form of cancer" called cardiac angiosarcoma. He underwent "numerous challenging treatments" all while continuing his work in fashion and art.

"Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered," the family said. "Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design."

The family added that Abloh believed in art's ability "to inspire future generations" and often said, "Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself."

"We thank you all for your love and support, and we ask for privacy as we grieve and celebrate Virgil's life," they concluded.

LVMH, Louis Vuitton, and Off-White said in a joint statement that they are "devastated" by the news.

"We are all shocked after this terrible news," said Bernard Arnault, Chief Executive Officer of LVMH, in the statement. "Virgil was not only a genius designer [and] a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and wisdom."

Arnault added, "The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother or their friend."

Born on Sept. 30, 1980, Abloh was known for his work as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection, a role he assumed in March 2018.

He also served as chief executive officer of the Off-White label, which he founded in 2012.

Abloh is survived by his wife Shannon Abloh, children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, sister Edwina Abloh, and parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, per the family's statement.