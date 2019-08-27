Oprah’s Favorite Comfy Shoe Brand Is Having a Major Sale Right Now

Image zoom JB Lacroix/WireImage

It’s time to toss those shoes that make you wince every time you take a step — because this is the year of the comfy kicks! Stars, influencers, and even royalty are trading their painfully uncomfortable pumps for way more comfortable shoes (and we’re totally here for it!).

Kate Middleton has been wearing her beloved Superga sneakers on repeat this summer, Meghan Markle swapped her Stuart Weitzman pumps for a pair of Rothy’s flats during her fall tour last year, and celebs like Tina Fey and Frances McDormand have even opted for comfy shoe options on award show red carpets. If your feet are craving a much-needed break, you’re in luck — the mecca of comfy shoes, Vionic, is having a major sale. Just in time for Labor Day, you can score up to 30 percent off on a huge selection of the brand’s comfiest (and cutest) styles, which includes casual sneakers, block heels, slide sandals, and more. Yes, cute, comfy heel options do exist out there, ladies!

The shoe brand, originally founded by a renowned podiatrist, is known for its uber comfy, orthopedic shoes, and for capturing the love of Oprah Winfrey. Not only are Vionic shoes on her list of favorite things, but she also wore a pair of its espadrilles on the cover of her August 2018 magazine. And it’s easy to see why she loves them so much. Designed with Vio-Motion Support, each Vionic shoe is crafted to “hug your arches like a natural footprint,” setting you up for total all-day comfort. In fact, Vionic promises you’ll find the ultimate comfort in every pair of its shoes or you can send them back and get a full refund thanks to its 30-day wear test. But with Oprah’s stamp of approval on the brand, that outcome seems highly unlikely.

The comfy shoes we’re snagging on sale? These adorable, on-trend snake print sandal heels that you could just as easily wear to the office as you could on a night out and these under-$100 casual, cute lace-up sneakers that have a water-resistant finish and pair perfectly with everything from dresses to denim. Comfort never looked so cute, expect when it’s on sale — so, BRB, scooping up a pair of Oprah-approved shoes while we can get them this cheap. Scroll down to shop our fave Vionic shoes on sale.

Buy It! Blaire Heeled Sandal, $99.99 (orig. $139.95); vionicshoes.com

Buy It! Kaia Stacked Heel, $99.99 (orig. $149.95); vionicshoes.com

Buy It! Nareen Block Heel, $99.99 (orig. $139.95); vionicshoes.com

Buy It! Juno Slide Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $109.95); vionicshoes.com

Buy It! Brinley Casual Sneaker, $79.99 (orig. $119.95); vionicshoes.com

Buy It! Joey Casual Sneaker, $89.99 (orig. $129.95); vionicshoes.com

Buy It! Carmen Casual Sneaker, $99.99 (orig. $139.95); vionicshoes.com