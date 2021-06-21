PSA: The Oprah-Approved Shoe Brand Podiatrists Love Dropped Its Prime Day Sale Early

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Think about all your shoes. Now, think about how many of those you really love and reach for more than just once. There are styles we buy on whim, just because we feel like it, that probably get less than five miles of wear - and then there are ones we buy with the intention of owning them for a long, long time. Vionic's shoes definitely fall into the latter category.

Long-lasting (and long-term) shoes are styles that are timeless, well made, and, most importantly, comfortable. Vionic's shoes are all that and more, so it's no wonder they've landed on Oprah's coveted Favorite Things list three years in a row - in 2016, 2017, and then again in 2018 - and regularly earn high praise from podiatrists. In fact, Vionic was actually founded by podiatrist Phillip Vasyli in 1979, and currently, many of the brand's shoes hold an American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance, a title given to products found to promote good foot health.

Vionic Women's Shoes on Amazon Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Vionic Naples Platform Sandal, $89.95 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com

Vionic's shoes are 100 percent worth splurging on, but Prime Day presents a very special opportunity to score a pair (or two) for less. So many top-rated Vionic sneakers, sandals, and flip-flops are already up to 50 percent off, even before the Prime member-exclusive shopping event officially kicks off on June 21. Our advice? If you can get some shopping done early, do it. The early bird gets the worm, after all, and Vionic's shoes tend to sell out pretty fast whenever they go on sale.

Whether your footwear wish list includes a pair of walking sneakers, cute (but comfy) wedges, or plush sandals that you can wear for hours at a time, Vionic's Prime Day deals have you covered. Worth noting: No matter what style you go with, you can feel good about your purchase, considering the majority are designed with an advanced, pro-approved footbed, as well as arch support that'll keep you comfortable on your feet all day.

Shop the best Vionic shoes that are on sale during Prime Day.

Vionic Women's Shoes on Amazon Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Vionic Hoola Tawny T-Strap Wedge, $89 (orig. $149.95); amazon.com

Vionic Women's Shoes on Amazon Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Vionic Tide Sequins Toe Post Sandals, $59.95 (orig. $69.95); amazon.com

Vionic Women's Shoes on Amazon Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Vionic Minna Flats, $74.95 (orig. $119.95); amazon.com

Vionic Women's Shoes on Amazon Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Vionic Brisk Jada Slip-On Walking Shoes, $79.95 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com

