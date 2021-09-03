Oprah and Podiatrists Both Love This Shoe Brand — and Its Massive Labor Day Sale Is Finally Here
There are lots of things on sale during Labor Day — pots, pans, clothing, vacuums, and, of course, shoes. While we're all for stocking up on affordable cookware, cleaning essentials, and clothes, there's something about snagging discounted shoes that really sparks joy unlike anything else. And right now, the biggest (and arguably best) footwear event of the holiday weekend is going down at Vionic.
Vionic is an Oprah- and Podiatrist-approved brand that sells comfy shoes that look anything but your traditional orthopedics. Among the label's selection, you'll find trend-forward sneakers, timeless flats and heels, and fashionable boots, many of which carry the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptable. (Basically, most of Vionic's shoes are backed by pros who know what type of support and cushioning your feet need.)
What's more, Oprah featured Vionic shoes in her coveted Favorite Things list a handful of times, calling out the brand's plush slippers, which she said were "comfy and cute." She also made the brand's travel-friendly Hattie sneakers sell out in a matter of hours after wearing them during a photoshoot.
Buy It! Vionic Simasa Sneaker, $68.00 (orig. $139.95); vionicshoes.com
Buy It! Vionic Harper Ankle Boot, $107.99 (orig. $179.95); vionicshoes.com
If you want to stock up on comfy shoes, Vionic's Labor Day Sale has up to 40 percent off sale styles for four days only. Those are some deep discounts — deeper than we're used to seeing at Vionic. And though the pro-approved footwear isn't all too pricey given that expert-backed designs, we'll take on an on-sale pair any day.
You'll find plenty of comfy sneakers included in the Labor Day sale, like these chunky Simasa Sneakers that cost a cool $69 or these bold slip-ons that have so many great reviews. High heels, sandals, and flip-flops (not those flimsy ones though) are also cheaper than we've seen in quite some time.
The short? Vionic's annual end-of-summer sale is a treasure trove of really good shoes at really good prices. Shop our favorite below before prices go back up on September 6.
Buy It! Vionic Demetra Slip-On Sneaker, $77.99 (orig. $129.95); vionicshoes.com
Buy It! Vionic Keira Slide Sandal, $39.99 (orig. $59.95); vionicshoes.com
Buy It! Vionic Josie Kitten Heel, $83.99 (orig. $139.95); vionicshoes.com
Buy It! Vionic Aris Lace-Up Sneaker, $89.99 (orig. $129.95); vionicshoes.com
