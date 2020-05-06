Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This Podiatrist-Approved Shoe Brand Is Offering 50% Off Its Comfiest Sneakers In Honor of National Nurses Week

This shoe brand is showing its support for nurses with a huge sale.

Vionic, known for its comfy and stylish orthopedic shoes, is offering 50 percent off some of its most popular sneakers in honor of National Nurses Week. In addition to the special sale, the brand has been donating shoes and orthotics to emergency departments across the United States during the coronavirus outbreak.

If the label sounds familiar, that’s probably because you’ve seen Oprah give it a shoutout on her list of favorite things a couple of times. Several versions of the Avery Pro, one of her favorite pairs of slip-on sneakers, are included in the sale.

Now through the 12th, shoppers can save 50 percent on select Vionic shoes with the code NNAW2020 at checkout. Vionic is also offering free shipping and extended returns on all orders.

Designed with the brand’s signature “Vio-motion support,” the shoes provide ultimate arch support to help alleviate pain and make every step as comfy as possible. Many of Vionic’s shoes even have an official seal of acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association, making them one of the best brands out there for foot health.

Make sure to shop your faves ASAP, because while the Vionic sale is going on through May 12, we have a feeling many options will be out of stock by then.