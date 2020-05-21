The Shoe Brand Both Podiatrists and Oprah Love Launched a Huge Sale on Its Most Comfortable Styles

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Comfort has always played a key role in people’s clothing choices, but never more so than now. Loungewear, plush slippers, and the like have experienced major spikes in sales since the global pandemic began, and we have a feeling that even once people get back into some of their pre-quarantine routines, comfort will reign supreme. Sure, you might no longer spend your days in slippers, but you can (and should) spend them in sandals and wedges that are nearly as comfortable.

Good thing podiatrist-approved shoe brand Vionic is currently running a huge promotion on some of its best-selling (and most comfortable) sneakers, slides, sandals, and wedges. They’re up to 40 percent off! If you’re unfamiliar with Vionic’s footwear — which, by the way, has received glowing reviews from Oprah Winfrey herself — then you should definitely take a few of its expertly designed shoes out for a spin and see what all the hype is about.

We say “expertly designed” because Vionic was founded by podiatrist Phillip Vasyli in 1979 with a simple mission: to offer more affordable footwear options suitable to treat common foot-related problems. Many of Vionic’s shoes come with the American Podiatric Medical Association's Seal of Acceptance, and each pair uses game-changing technology that fuses stability, arch support, and cushioning into one design. Oh, and we can’t forget to mention that they’re pretty darn stylish, too — you don’t normally attribute style to orthopedic shoes.

There’s so much included in Vionic’s Memorial Day shoe sale, so you won’t have any problem finding a comfortable style to suit your individual preferences and concerns. We have a feeling you might be searching for breathable sandals and easy-to-slip-on flats, two summer shoe categories that are heavily represented in the markdowns.

We’re particularly fond of these stylish yet comfy platform slides that can double as house shoes for the time being and these versatile day-to-night sandals that you can 100 percent dance around your living room in.

Below, shop more can’t-pass-up shoes hidden among Vionic’s latest markdowns.

