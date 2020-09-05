The Podiatrist-Approved Shoe Brand Oprah Loves Is Having a Huge Labor Day Sale

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Finding the perfect shoes can be quite the journey. Just like finding the perfect pair of jeans or the perfect bra, there’s a lot of trial and error involved. But the key to making said shoe journey a little less tedious? Find a brand you simply can’t go wrong with — one that’s chock-full of options that check all the boxes when it comes to style, comfort, and affordability.

Whenever we think of comfort shoes, podiatrist-backed Vionic tends to come front of mind. The label covers every footwear category, from sneakers to flats to heels, and proves that comfort and style aren’t mutually exclusive. It’s no wonder Oprah is a fan of the shoe brand. And it’s no wonder that every time the brand offers steep markdowns — like those in its Labor Day Sale that’s running now through Monday, September 7 — styles sell out lightning fast.

Image zoom Vionic

Buy It! Vionic Sami Heeled Sandal, $74.99 (orig. $149.95); vionicshoes.com; Vionic Blaire Heeled Sandal, $74.99 (orig. $149.95); vionicshoes.com;

If you’re looking for comfy, fashionable activewear shoes, these sleek but ultra-lightweight Tokyo Sneakers are sure to be your calling card. They feature a mesh upper for breathability and a flexible (and removable) insole for extra comfort, and currently, they’re a cool 50 percent off. But if sneakers aren’t your cup of tea, chic loafers like these trendy Savannah Flats might be of interest. They come in tons of prints and colors and seamlessly transition into fall (just pair with socks if you’re into that look).

Best Shoes from Vionic’s Labor Day Sale

Regardless of which style (or two) you scoop up from Vionic’s Labor Day sale, your feet will thank you. And if you haven’t yet taken a pair of Vionics out for an IRL spin, now’s the best time to get familiar with the brand’s podiatrist-recommended shoes without breaking the bank. Shop our favorites below.

Image zoom Vionic

Buy It! Vionic Jade Slingback Flat, $62.99 (orig. $119.95); vionicshoes.com

Image zoom Vionic

Buy It! Vionic Demetra Slip-On Sneaker, $64.99 (orig. $129.95); vionicshoes.com

Image zoom Vionic

Buy It! Vionic Roselyn Ankle Boot, $84.99 (orig. $169.95); vionicshoes.com

Image zoom Vionic

Buy It! Vionic Natalie Block Heel, $69.99 (orig. $139.95), vionicshoes.com

Image zoom Vionic

Buy It! Vionic Savannah Suede Flat, $59.99 (orig. $139.95), vionicshoes.com