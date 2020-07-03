The Podiatrist-Recommended Shoe Brand Oprah Loves Is Having a Major Fourth of July Sale

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you’re losing track of the days, you can probably find comfort in knowing that you’re not alone. July has arrived in the blink of an eye, and that means it’s time to take detailed notes of all the best Fourth of July deals — because these are some of the steepest markdowns we’ve seen this year.

Summer is a great time to tackle that oftentimes dreaded wardrobe refresh. It’s out with the old and in with the new these days — a sentiment that particularly holds true to your shoe lineup. When warm weather arrives, fresh footwear options — like sandals, wedges, and slides — that allow your feet to comfortably breathe are key. And thanks to Vionic’s huge Fourth of July sale, you can score all these quintessential summer shoes for a fraction of their usual price.

If you're not yet familiar with Vionic, there are three key facts you must know about the brand: The majority of Vionic’s shoes come with the American Podiatric Medical Association's Seal of Acceptance (so yes, they’re actually good for your feet), they’re loved by none other than Oprah, and the brand is proving that comfort footwear can, in fact, be stylish, too.

Vionic’s offerings run the gamut, from trendy, cushioned sneakers to comfortable, fashion-forward wedges you can actually walk miles in. Right now, you can snag all of the brand’s best-selling styles, like the aforementioned sneakers and wedged espadrilles, for 40 percent off their usual price tag.

Vionic’s Fourth of July sale is chock-full of can’t-miss deals, but there are a few that particularly stood out to us because they best encompass the brand’s trendy yet comfortable ethos. There are these top-rated espadrilles that look nearly identical to a pair Kate Middleton wears on repeat; these inherently versatile slides; or these cool high-top sneakers that are so lightweight, you’ll forget you’re wearing shoes at all.

There are so many options to choose from, you’ll have no problem finding a shoe that fits you and your footwear needs. Below, shop more must-buy sandals and sneakers from Vionic’s July Fourth sale that are sure to earn you endless compliments (and zero foot pain in the process).

