Oprah and Podiatrists Love This Shoe Brand — and It Just Slashed the Prices of Its Best-Selling Styles

Oprah is the queen of comfort. So when Oprah repeatedly favors shoes from a podiatrist-approved footwear brand, it stays in our minds for the long haul. Better yet, whenever said label hosts a massive sale, we’re the first to shop it.

If you said “Vionic! The brand she loves is Vionic,” ding, ding, ding. Comfy shoes from this label have regularly made appearances on Oprah’s Favorite Things list, which has made demand for them high. And right now demand is even higher thanks to Vionic’s huge early Black Friday sale that goes until December 26. That means more time to shop the deals, though we don’t anticipate all styles staying in stock for the entire duration of the sale.

If you have yet to try Vionic’s shoes (or simply want to stock up because you already own a pair from the brand and now can’t wear anything else), its early Black Friday sale is the place to be. So many of its best-selling styles, from sleek, comfy flats to walking-friendly sneakers to trend-forward boots, are majorly marked down, which means you’ll have no problem finding a style that suits your footwear preferences.

Buy It! Evie Loafer, $97.99 (orig. $139.95); vionicshoes.com; Savannah Loafer, $59.99 (orig. $119.95); vionicshoe.com

For a major steal, you’ll want to scoop up Vionic’s top-rated Savannah Loafer that’s currently 50 percent off. You can now grab the $120 slip-ons for a reasonable $60 — and with loafers back in trend, this style will undoubtedly be the first to sell out. Other standouts in Vionic’s sale are these stylish Evie Loafers that make for a comfy-chic home shoe, these cool Roselyn Ankle Boots that ooze subtle western flair, and these Adela Sneakers that prove a high-performance kick can be fashionable, too.

Shop our favorite shoes from Vionic's early Black Friday sale below.

Buy It! Josie Kitten Heel, $97.99 (orig. $139.95); vionicshoes.com

Buy It! Adela Sneaker, $97.99 (orig. $139.95); vionicshoes.com

Buy It! Demetra Slip-on Sneaker, $64.99 (orig. $139.95); vionicshoes.com

Buy It! Roselyn Ankle Boot, $84.99 (orig. $169.95); vionicshoes.com

Buy It! Mariana Pump, $97.99 (orig. $139.95); vionicshoes.com

Buy It! Milan Sneaker, $83.99 (orig. $119.95); vionicshoes.com

Buy It! Leona Slipper, $69.99 (orig. $99.95); vionicshoes.com

