This Oprah-Loved Brand Makes Comfy, Podiatrist-Backed Shoes —and It Just Dropped a Huge Cyber Monday Sale

We’re down to the final 24 hours of the days-long shopping marathon that is Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and you’re probably just getting to finalizing all your purchases right now. Right? It’s not uncommon to wait until today to actually check out your carts, and that’s because retailers often unleash even deeper discounts the Monday after Thanksgiving. Take Vionic’s sale-on-sale that kicked off this morning as an example.

Today only, the brand that’s backed by both Oprah and podiatrists is offering an extra 20 percent off already-marked down styles. Comfy shoes are a smart purchase to make right now — and Vionic’s massive Cyber Monday 2020 sale has you covered.

So many great styles are included in the sale, but there are a few we think are especially worth your attention. You can never own too many walking-friendly sneakers, and this stylish pair from Vionic is a great pick. They feature a plush removable insole for pep in each step and a trend-forward mesh design that looks great with everything from leggings to jeans.

Buy It! Adela Sneaker, $78.39 (orig. $139.95); vionicshoes.com; Demetra Slip On Sneaker, $51.99 (orig. $139.95); vionicshoes.com

Loafers are gaining serious traction right now — Jennifer Garner’s a fan of the classic silhouette — and Vionic has lots of chic yet comfortable styles, like the Evie Loafer that offers a more traditional take and the Savannah Flats with a pointed toe front.

Buy It! Evie Loafer, $78.39 (orig. $139.95); vionicshoes.com; Savannah Flat, $67.19 (orig. $119.95); vionicshoes.com

With so many great styles to pick from, you can find your sole’s mate during Vionic’s huge Cyber Monday shoe sale. Don’t wait, though, because sizes are going to sell out quickly.

Buy It! Mariana Pump, $78.39 (orig. $139.95), vionicshoes.com; Amanda Ballet Flat, $67.19 (orig. $119.95), vionicshoes.com

