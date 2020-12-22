Viola Davis Soaks in the Tub with Her Husband Every Night - and Jokes 'Sometimes He Falls Asleep'
The couple carves out time to spend together at the beginning and end of each day
Viola Davis and husband Julius Tennon make it a priority to keep the romance alive in their marriage.
"We have together time every single morning when we get in the jacuzzi and we have together time every night 'cause we get in the tub together," the How to Get Away with Murder actress, who married the producer in 2003, says during an appearance on PEOPLE (The Show!) as she participates in PEOPLE's "One Last Thing" segment.
Davis, 55, continues: "And we soak in the tub and we talk. Sometimes he falls asleep with his mouth open!"
The actress, a L'Oréal Paris spokeswoman, even spoils her man with some beauty treatments during their alone time.
"I give him facials," Davis says. "And we just chat, chat, chat, and he's just really sweet. Every single day we do that."
Davis previously told PEOPLE that her secret to a long-lasting marriage is all "about the everyday."
“I think that, that’s what people forget when they fall in love with someone and it’s exciting. You have to get back to the everyday – the taking the garbage out, the cooking, the cleaning – and it’s something that I think really works with me and my husband,” said the star, who is also mother to daughter Genesis, whom she and Tennon adopted in 2011.
“Every day is like a date," she added.
In 2016, Davis and Tennon recommitted their love in a vow renewal ceremony, which the actress shared an inside glimpse at on her Instagram.
In the sweet vow renewal photo, Davis carries an impressive floral bouquet and wears an elegant sleeveless cream dress, while Tennon looks dapper in a complementary off-white suit and matching smile. The shot is accompanied by the John Updike quote: “We are most alive when we’re in love.”
