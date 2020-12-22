The couple carves out time to spend together at the beginning and end of each day

Viola Davis Soaks in the Tub with Her Husband Every Night - and Jokes 'Sometimes He Falls Asleep'

Viola Davis and husband Julius Tennon make it a priority to keep the romance alive in their marriage.

"We have together time every single morning when we get in the jacuzzi and we have together time every night 'cause we get in the tub together," the How to Get Away with Murder actress, who married the producer in 2003, says during an appearance on PEOPLE (The Show!) as she participates in PEOPLE's "One Last Thing" segment.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Davis, 55, continues: "And we soak in the tub and we talk. Sometimes he falls asleep with his mouth open!"

Image zoom Viola Davis and Julius Tennon | Credit: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty

The actress, a L'Oréal Paris spokeswoman, even spoils her man with some beauty treatments during their alone time.

"I give him facials," Davis says. "And we just chat, chat, chat, and he's just really sweet. Every single day we do that."

Davis previously told PEOPLE that her secret to a long-lasting marriage is all "about the everyday."

“I think that, that’s what people forget when they fall in love with someone and it’s exciting. You have to get back to the everyday – the taking the garbage out, the cooking, the cleaning – and it’s something that I think really works with me and my husband,” said the star, who is also mother to daughter Genesis, whom she and Tennon adopted in 2011.

“Every day is like a date," she added.

In 2016, Davis and Tennon recommitted their love in a vow renewal ceremony, which the actress shared an inside glimpse at on her Instagram.