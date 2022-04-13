Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

All About Viola Davis's PEOPLE Cover Style from the Pros Behind the Look: 'We Wanted Her to Feel Relaxed'

Viola Davis and her glam team have a winning combination for getting in the mood for a shoot. Ahead of the making of her PEOPLE cover — on stands nationwide this Friday — there was music (Beyoncé!). There was food (keto snacks!). And there was plenty to catch up on while Davis got ready, most notably the forthcoming release of her memoir, Finding Me.

"We are waiting with bated breath," Davis's makeup artist Autumn Moultrie told PEOPLE. But in the mean time, Moultrie, hairstylist Jamika Wilson and stylist Elizabeth Stewart share behind-the-scenes details of her shoot with Peggy Sirota below.

The Outfits

"We wanted Viola to feel relaxed and happy and at home, and most of all, just to look like herself," says Stewart.

Shooting at a spacious house on a warm L.A. day, the stylist explains the setting gave them "vacation" vibes.

They ultimately chose three looks, including a caftan (above). "Viola loves color and African-inspired prints," shares Stewart, who sourced this $205 piece from Megan Smith brand Megan Renee. It "hit every base we wanted to hit: it is a sustainable[from a] Black-owned [brand] that is designed and made in Los Angeles."

Stewart accessorized Davis's sunny yellow dress with earrings from Deepa Gurnani, "a husband- and wife-owned brand that showcases the craft of Indian hand embroidery and is very philanthropic to boot."

The Hair

When Wilson was told the photoshoot direction was "airy and free," the pro says, "I imagined soft, effortless waves — something that would blow in the wind with no fuss."

Wilson, who started working with Davis in 2008, adds that when collaborating with the actress, "I believe a hairstyle is a mood, so I always ask how she's feeling and how she would like to look we discuss it and then she leaves the rest of it to me."

To create the look, Wilson used a Babyliss PRO curling iron to create a relaxed bend in her hair and finished the look with Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray.

Wilson notes that a cover shoot has a different vibe than a red carpet. For the former, you have the opportunity to "show off the artist truly as themselves."

The Makeup

"I wanted to reflect her as the goddess that she truly is and enhance her gorgeous dark brown radiance," explains Moultrie. To do that, she used L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Concealer in Cappuccino. "It's a blurring, light-reflecting formulation that is terrific for women over forty. It minimizes fines lines — of which she has very few!"