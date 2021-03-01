The actress' stylist Elizabeth Stewart tells PEOPLE all about the powerful statement behind Davis' colorful dress

Viola Davis' Golden Globes Gown Was Inspired by 'African Royalty' and 'Spoke to Her' as a Black Woman

Viola Davis made a powerful style statement at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

The multi-hyphenate star wanted a dress that "spoke to her specifically as a Black woman," according to her stylist Elizabeth Stewart, so Davis and Stewart collaborated with Black designer Claude Kameni, the founder of Los Angeles-based brand Lavie By CK.

"It's all about rethinking glamour and couture on the red carpet in the age of diversity and inclusivity," Stewart tells PEOPLE. "It's still an arena that needs cultural specificity."

Calling the look "bold, vibrant and strong, just like Viola," the custom gown designed by Kameni was "inspired by African royalty."

"Viola is royalty to me," Stewart shares.

The dress features a silk cotton African print from a fabric that is made in Kameni's home country of Cameroon, where the designer honed her skills and her love of fashion started.

Davis has worn one of Kameni's designs before on her 2020 Vanity Fair cover, and the designer shared her excitement over working with Davis on her memorable Globes fashion moment.

"It was such a pleasure making this gown for @violadavis. Finding out she would wear it to the @goldenglobes awards was the icing on the cake. She definitely violated the gown. We wanted to create a dress that showcased viola in a different light but still make it her own sense of style. We nailed it," she wrote.

Davis teamed her meaningful gown with Stuart Weitzman shoes, Pomellato jewelry, a Gabo Guzzo clutch and a beautiful hair and makeup moment created by Jamika Wilson and Autumn Moultrie, respectively.

Makeup pro Moultrie created Davis' glowy beauty moment using items from L'Oreal's Revitalift Age Perfect makeup collection, including the Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation SPF 50 and Age Perfect Radiant Concealer with Hydrating Serum under the eyes and to highlight cheekbones.

"We wanted the dress to take center stage, so we chose to keep Viola's makeup minimal," Moultrie tells PEOPLE. "I loved Viola's choice of color for the dress because her bold choice redefines the notion of beauty and what it means to be adorned. Her choice recognizes the cultural specificity of African cloth as beautiful, as something to be worn to an awards show — not only the European designers."

Moultrie adds that working with Davis is always a collaborative process.

"Viola always has a sense of what she wants before I walk in, but we work together to create the final look," she says. "The dress always helps choose the direction for glam and for last night's look, we wanted the powerful bold colors of the dress to take center stage."

Image zoom Credit: Getty (4)