Viola Davis Changed Into Sneakers to Present on Stage at the 2019 Emmy Awards

Viola Davis knows comfort is key!

The How to Get Away With Murder star, 54, just changed out of the towering peep-toe heels she wore on the Emmy Awards red carpet in favor of trendy platform tennis shoes (totally sneaker head-approved!).

Davis walked on stage during the show to present the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series wearing the same black and white one-shoulder custom Alberta Ferretti limited edition gown she wore on the purple carpet hours before. But as she walked towards the microphone, the velvet and satin ensemble opened slightly to reveal silver sneakers underneath!

And this isn’t the first time Davis has ditched her heels after a major red carpet.

Image zoom Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Kevin Winter/Getty

At the 2017 Oscars, the Fences actress stunned in a red off-the-shoulder Armani gown, which she paired with matching Stuart Weitzman pumps. But for the star-studded Vanity Fair Oscars party, Davis changed into a sleek white pantsuit and gold Stella McCartney brogues.

RELATED: The Best Beauty Looks at the 2019 Emmy Awards

“Right now, I see the red carpet as a challenge in remaining my authentic self and trying the best I can to enjoy it and get through it,” the Academy Award winner told Yahoo Style. “It’s pretty daunting. If I feel like I have to alter who I am, that makes me uncomfortable. That doesn’t work for me.”

Image zoom Viola Davis (L) at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2017 Philip Rock/Anadolu Agency/Getty

Along with comfy footwear, the Scandal star is also dominating the makeup world — she was recently named the newest face of L’Oréal Paris.

RELATED: Emmys 2019: MJ Rodriguez Strikes a Pose in Pink Gown at Emmys

She she she never associated herself with “beauty and femininity” when she was growing up, so to team with one of the beauty industry’s most iconic brands is a monumental moment for the star.

Image zoom Jake Chessum/Trunk

“It feels surreal,” Davis told PEOPLE. “First of all, and you can take what I’m about to say with a grain of salt, I never thought that I could be an international spokesperson for L’Oréal. The fact that I am, it feels like my life has come full circle.”

RELATED: Viola Davis Wishes She Could Tell Her 13-Year-Old Self ‘That She Was Enough’

As a young girl, the actress says she never thought she had the attributes of a beauty spokesperson, since she didn’t see women that looked like her represented in advertisements or the media.

Image zoom Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

“When I thought of beauty and femininity when I was a young scrappy girl growing up in Central Falls, Rhode Island, I didn’t associate it with myself,” Davis said. “I didn’t think that I had all those attributes that women who are seen like that should have.”

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.