The Vineyard Vines motto is simple: “Every day should feel this good.” And thanks to the all-American brand's new collaboration with Target, your summer wardrobe is going to feel (and look) good too.

Over the weekend, Target dropped its new limited-edition collection with the Martha’s Vineyard-founded label know for its instantly identifiable whale logo — and it’s no surprise it caused fans to line up around the country and products to fly off shelves. But you can still get your hands on a number o fchic, summer-ready pieces that won’t break the bank.

The line, which dropped in stores and online on May 18, brings to life “the ultimate summer gathering, where everyone’s invited,” and features more than 300 items, ranging from apparel and accessories for men, women, children, toddlers, babies and pets to home and outdoor products. And at a price point ranging from $2-$120 — with most items under $35 — the partnership is rooted in accessibility.

“We created vineyard vines for Target to bring people together to celebrate moments that make summer so memorable,” said Mark Tritton, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. “The limited-edition collection features the classic style that vineyard vines is known for, along with Target’s continued focus on value, design and innovation.”

Yes, that means your summer wardrobe is about to get a whole lot cuter. So is your home decor and even your dog’s closet thanks to the extensive offering. Plus, a number of items in the collection are a first for the Vineyard Vines brand, including many of the home and outdoor goods.

Brothers Ian and Shep Murray, who co-founded Vineyard Vines in 1998 in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, shared a similar sentiment of excitement for the partnership.

“Our partnership with Target allows us to share our brand with more people than ever before,” said Ian.

Added Shep: “We are excited to collaborate with Target, a brand that shares many of our same values including fun, optimism and innovation. We look forward to testing out new product categories and ultimately spreading our message of ‘Every day should feel this good’ in a new and fun way.”

Vineyard Vines for Target will be available at all Target stores and on Target.com beginning May 18, while supplies last!