The Internet’s Most-Loved Shoe of 2019 Is on Sale at Nordstrom

We love searching the Internet to find top-rated and raved-about products, but we’ll be the first to admit that it can get a bit overwhelming. That’s why were were so excited about the 2019 release of LIKEtoKNOW.it’s Most-Loved Products, a highly curated fashion guide that spotlights the items everyone had their eye on this year.

LIKEtoKNOW.it evaluated billions of products to narrow down its list to the 17 that received the most clicks through influencer links (and are thus the “most-loved”). From 2019’s most popular jewelry — Kristin Cavallari’s Uncommon James coin necklaces nabbed the top spot — to the most splurge-worthy item (looking at you, Golden Goose sneakers), the list covers nearly every wardrobe facet. But the most-loved product that we love the most is Vince Camuto’s Gigietta Bootie.

With its lofty stacked heel and distinctive split shaft, it’s easy to spot the Gigietta Bootie in a sea of, well, boots, and we have a feeling that this inherently simple design played a key role in earning it this covetable title. Plus, it’s a style that can be worn to everything on your calendar, and hundreds of shoppers have praised its impressive comfort level in online reviews.

It’s human nature to want what everyone else has (or wants), so when we went searching for it online, we were actually surprised to discover that the Vince Camuto booties are still in stock at Nordstrom in nearly every color and size. The cherry on top of it all, though? They’re currently 33 percent off.

There’s a sleek black iteration for those who prefer a no-fuss shoe that pairs well with everything, an on-trend croc-effect version great for the fashion-obsessed, and plenty of other neutral colors and bold animal prints, too.

Upgrade your footwear lineup by scooping up 2019’s most-loved shoe below. Warning: You’ll want to buy it in every color.

Vince Camuto Gigietta Bootie in Foxy Suede, $99.90 (orig. $149.95)

Vince Camuto Gigietta Bootie in Black Leather, $99.90 (orig. $149.95)

Vince Camuto Gigietta Bootie in Toasty Embossed Leather, $99.90 (orig. $149.95)

Vince Camuto Gigietta Bootie in Ash Multi Embossed Leather, $99.90 (orig. $149.95)

Vince Camuto Gigietta Bootie in Mauve Multi Embossed Leather, $99.90 (orig. $149.95)

