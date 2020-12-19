Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying This Soft and Flattering Sweatshirt Dress That Just Landed on Amazon

Amazon shoppers tend to discover some of the best under-the-radar items, from Dyson-like vacuums to Spanx leggings dupes. That’s why we love to get the scoop on what customers are adding to their carts, because they tend to be affordable products that will make life easier or cozier (and sometimes both).
In case you didn’t know, Amazon has a hidden style section where you can see what clothing and accessories shoppers are adding to their carts every week. This week’s popular items include a handful of winter essentials, like a stylish lounge set, winter boots, and — one of our favorites — this sweatshirt dress.
The Viishow Long Sleeve Sweatshirt Dress is currently a number-one new release on Amazon. The cozy dress comes in 13 colors and prints, including black, forest green, brick red, and camouflage. The slim-fitting number has a scoop neckline and a large kangaroo pocket at the waist. It’s available in sizes S to 3XL.
Buy It! Viishow Long Sleeve Sweatshirt Dress, $12.99–$16.99; amazon.com
The dress is still racking up reviews, but over 180 customers who bought it so far have left it a five-star rating. Customers say the dress is very soft, stretchy, and flattering.
“I love this dress! It’s form fitting and forgiving at the same time,” one shopper wrote. “Perfect length and thicker material is great for the cold weather. Not see through at all! The fabric isn’t thin and clinging to every lump and bump. I plan on ordering more colors.”
Another customer bought it just to wear around the house. “It’s perfect for that purpose,” they wrote. “I like my sweatshirts to fit oversized and slouchy — this one is a great length to do the little tuck in the top of leggings and get that slouchy look and still feel covered. Can not beat the price on this piece either.”
A warm, comfy sweatshirt dress that comes with a pocket sounds like just the winter essential you didn’t know your wardrobe was missing.