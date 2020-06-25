These $20 Water Shoes Are a Summer Favorite Among Amazon Shoppers

With summer temperatures officially here, chances are heading to the nearest body of water is on your agenda. Whether that means a shoreline or a blow-up pool in your own backyard, it takes more than the right swimsuit to be prepared — having the proper footwear is just as important.

A good water shoe can provide an extra barrier against rough or slippery surfaces to keep your feet safe and protected. And thanks to the thousands of Amazon shoppers who’ve pointed in the direction of Vifuur’s Slip-On Water Shoes, the search is easier than ever. The best part? The unisex slip-ons come in 44 different colors and patterns, all of which are under $20.

Amazon's best-selling option goes above and beyond as an option for beach running, yoga, and water sports thanks to its unique sock-like design, which provides a snug fit for ultimate comfort. And since they have a durable rubber sole, you can count on your own soles staying safe.

“I bought these shoes a couple years ago before a river hike and UM, THESE ARE AWESOME,” one shopper said. “These shoes feel like socks but with enough of a sole that you can walk on gravel with no problem. It really is like walking barefoot. Also, these are the only water shoes that I have worn that do NOT let a bunch of debris into the shoe.”

There are more than 3,500 perfect reviews left for the popular slip-on shoes, with customers who say they’ve worn them on every adventure under the sun — but after realizing just how comfortable they are, some are even wearing them where you’d least expect it.

“I live on the Florida coast and originally bought these shoes to wear when I went shelling,” said one reviewer. “However, they were so comfortable and lightweight that I soon began wearing them as slippers around the house… I live with my older sister and guess what? She had to have a pair, too.”

Keep your feet happy all summer long by heading to Amazon to get the comfy best-selling shoes for as little as $8.

Buy It! Vifuur Slip-On Water Shoes in White, $7.99–$18; amazon.com

Buy It! Vifuur Slip-On Water Shoes in Leopard, $7.99–$18; amazon.com

