This FDA-Authorized KN95 Has 5 Layers of Protection — and It's Actually Recyclable

While basic mask guidelines have stayed the same — wear a face covering in public that fully covers your nose and mouth — the more specific details have continued to evolve. The latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropped yesterday with updates on the benefits of double masking and wearing high-filtration options, like KN95 masks.
Upgrading your current routine to implement double masking is fairly easy: Simply pair your go-to reusable option with a disposable mask underneath. Switching to a high-filtration mask is where things get a bit more complicated. The most effective ones, N95s, are still in high-demand and should be reserved for frontline workers. As a result, the Food and Drug Administration has authorized select Chinese manufacturers to import KN95s for emergency use.
While the FDA's emergency use authorization (EAU) list allowed an influx of protective masks, it also opened the door for counterfeit options. And while most online marketplaces attempt to regulate the KN95 options listed, it can be difficult to determine what's real or fake. That's why more shoppers are turning to Vida's KN95 masks.
Vida's product model comes from Guangzhou Nan Qi Xing, a manufacturer that's included on the FDA's EAU list. That means the mask will block 95 percent of particles equal to or larger than .3 microns. The structured KN95 mask offers five layers of protection — including non-woven, melt-blown, and cotton layers — to maximize protection without blocking airflow.
One reviewer, who is an essential worker and conquers 10-hour shifts, wrote that they love this mask and often recommend it to others. Another shopper said this mask is one of the only designs that makes them feel fully protected without fogging up their glasses (likely due to the adjustable nose wire). But perhaps the most common praise, beyond comfort, was that the masks are actually sustainable.
Vida runs an exclusive recycling program that allows customers to mail back used KN95 masks to ensure they don't enter landfills. Once your masks have all been worn out — Vida suggests rewearing each one up to three times — simply put them into the original packing, attach the included prepaid packing slip, and mail them back.
It's an important measure since, according to the brand, 129 billion disposable face masks are expected to be thrown out each month of the pandemic (and most local recycling services can't take them).
If you're ready to maximize protection — and save the planet — order your own Vida KN95 masks in packs of 10, 20, 30, or 50.
Buy It! Vida FDA Emergency Use Authorized KN95 Masks, Pack of 10, $38; shopvida.com
