Victoria's Secret Reimagines Fashion Show as Feature Film Starring Women from Around the World

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is officially back — and it's going on the road!

The lingerie brand announced the 'Victoria's Secret World Tour' on Tuesday, a reimagining of its legendary fashion show as a feature film. The lingerie brand's fashion show has been on hiatus for four years.

The film will "center on emerging global trailblazers from a range of artistic disciplines, creating on their own terms," according to the brand.

"We are excited to introduce a completely reimagined version of the fashion show, while bringing back the very best of entertainment and fashion our customers have been asking for," said Chris Rupp, chief customer officer at Victoria's Secret.

"We're celebrating the iconic heritage of the brand through a new generation of artists, and we can't wait to amplify their vision through our worldwide platform," he added.

Victoria's Secret 'Reimagines' Fashion Show. Lakin Ogunbanwo Studio

Instead of a runway show, the film will focus on 20 innovative global creatives who will "conceive four fashion curations from the vibrant cities of Bogota, Lagos, London and Tokyo."

The group, which consists of all types of creators including filmmakers, artists, fashion designers, choreographers and body artists, will "conceptualize, produce, and stage a collection that is all their own" alongside custom Victoria's Secret designs.

The artists will create alongside each other in different "houses" based on location and the film will follow their journeys and showcase the final results.

The reimagined show will be streamed internationally and culminate in a live fashion event this fall.

"This film is the ultimate expression of the Victoria's Secret brand transformation," said Raúl Martinez, EVP and head creative director at Victoria's Secret & Co.

"It will be driven by fashion, glamour, and entertainment with a nod to beloved iconography from the past but in a bold, redefined way," he continued.

"We are so honored to offer our platform and have it explored through the lens and artistry of global creatives who celebrate the individuality of women's stories and perspectives."

Earlier this year, the brand announced it was looking to revamp the former yearly staple after a four-year hiatus, per chief financial officer Timothy Johnson, who revealed the news during the company's 2022 earnings call in March. Retail Dive was the first outlet to cover the update.

Victoria's Secret 'Reimagines' Fashion Show. Chikashi Suziki

"We're going to continue to lean into the marketing spend to invest in the business, both at top-of-funnel and also to support the new version of our fashion show, which is to come later this year," Johnson said.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show's cancellation came in November 2019 around the time of the Victoria's Secret Angel title being dropped, due to criticism that the brand didn't embrace models of all sizes and backgrounds. The company also faced backlash in February 2020 after a report published by The New York Times accused the brand's former chief marketing officer Ed Razek of sexual harassment, bullying and creating a culture of misogyny.

Razek denied the allegations at the time, telling the Times in an email that "the accusations in this reporting are categorically untrue, misconstrued or taken out of context," adding, "I've been fortunate to work with countless, world-class models and gifted professionals and take great pride in the mutual respect we have for each other."

Victoria's Secret 'Reimagines' Fashion Show. Demola Mako

The annual fashion show was first held in August 1995, before running 23 more times in the years to follow — with the exception of 2004.

During its two-decade run, the show featured performances from the likes of Katy Perry, Maroon 5, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Destiny's Child, Usher, Justin Timberlake and others — incorporating a performance element into the runway starting in 2001.