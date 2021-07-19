Victoria's Secret Will Phase Out 'Angel' Store Displays, Introduce Curvy Mannequins As Part of Brand Refresh

"We are moving from what men want to what women want," an exec said of the store refresh — the first in its 44 year history

Victoria's Secret is introducing a whole new look for its retail stores.

As part of the lingerie giant's brand makeover, which will introduce The VS Collective of accomplished women and The Victoria's Secret Global Fund for Women's Cancers, Victoria's Secret is switching up its stores to reflect the new company mission.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the past, photographs and video reels of scantily-clad Victoria's Secret Angels modeling lingerie were prominently featured throughout the retail stores. The third floor of the Fifth Avenue flagship in New York City also housed Victoria's Secret Fashion Show memorabilia worn by previous Angels in a museum-like display. But soon, shoppers can expect to enter a completely different experience.

For the first time in its 44 year history, all images of the iconic Angels will be stripped from Victoria's Secret stores, a representative from the brand told Page Six and confirmed to PEOPLE.

Mannequins of all shapes and sizes will be on display throughout the stores, and brighter lighting and pale pink walls were chosen to create a space that feels "more inviting for women to enter," Victoria's Secret's new creative director, Raul Martinez, told Page Six.

New York, New York, USA - April 13, 2013: Entrance to Victoria's Secret store located in Midtown Credit: Getty

Additionally, the Angel memorabilia at the Fifth Avenue flagship will be removed, although the company has yet to disclose what it will be replaced with when the location reopens after construction.

"We are moving from what men want to what women want; we are going from a look to a feeling, from excluding most women to including all women, from mostly unattainable to grounded in real life," Victoria's Secret CEO Martin Waters said in a statement shared with Page Six.

Victoria's Secret Flagship Store Credit: Getty

"As a model, you go there, you're happy you have a job…you do what you're told," the Making The Cut host — who was a fixture on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway for over a decade — explained. "But finally, looking at this now, I'm like, 'About time. Good.' Because, you know, things do need to change. They have been changing but it's been taking too long."

The new VS Collective includes actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, United States Women's National Soccer Team player Megan Rapinoe, South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech, Los Angeles journalist and photographer Amanda de Cadenet, Chinese skier and women's sports advocate Eileen Gu, British model and activist Paloma Elsesser and Brazilian model Valentina Sampaio, who became Victoria Secret's first transgender model in 2019.

The VS Collective promises to work with their new brand ambassadors to "create new associate programs, revolutionary product collections, compelling and inspiring content, and rally support for causes vital to women."

Meanwhile, the Victoria's Secret Global Fund for Women's Cancer will donate "at least $5 million annually to examine and address racial and gender inequities and unlock new innovations that improve cancer outcomes for all women," per the press release.

"As we work together to chart the path forward in a new and impactful way, I'm not only looking forward to developing future collections that are inclusive of all people, but I am most excited for new customers and for those who have always been a customer of Victoria's Secret to feel represented and like they belong," Chopra Jonas said.