Victoria's Secret Model Stella Maxwell Shares Her Favorite Jeans Pick for Fall

You can never own too many jeans. That’s supermodel Stella Maxwell’s style motto, which is why she teamed up with the celeb-loved denim label 7 For All Mankind's on its Fall/Winter 2018 campaign.

Maxwell celebrated the brand’s latest collection Tuesday night, hosting a party at the Beverly Hills Hotel in a pair of very sexy black leather "Biker" pants. But when she’s suiting up for a runway show or off duty with friends, the Victoria’s Secret model told PEOPLE that a great pair of black skinnies are the foundation of her fall uniform.

“When I have to start modeling I wear skinny black ones because I feel like that’s the model uniform,” she said, adding that her favorite style right now is 7FAM B(air) Ankle Skinny in Black Coated, “The rest of the time I’m wearing a boyfriend cut or ripped style.”

Stella Maxwell poses alongside her 7 For All Mankind campaign during the brand's Fall/Winter '18 launch. Sara Jaye Weiss/Rex-Shutterstock

And although the model, 28, was tapped by 7FAM to appear in its Fall/Winter 2018 campaign, she’s been fan-girling over the brand since she was a 15-year-old high school student and plans to style some of the label’s newest additions with fall staples already in her closet like her go-to leather jacket.

While Maxwell admits she has “hundreds” of jeans in all washes and styles hanging in her closet, she also says she goes “through phases” with her styling. But one thing that stays consistent is her desire to wear all her denim with a simple white T-shirt.

Sara Jaye Weiss/Rex-Shutterstock

“I love getting an old vintage T-shirt and cutting it,” she said about her favorite way to style her jeans. “I love to cut things a lot to make it not too perfect.”