Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd’s workout routine is about to pay off big time.

The Dutch supermodel is showcasing a handcrafted, custom made Swarovski look complete with 27-pound spiky wings — that’s the weight of an average toddler for reference — which she’ll wear on her back as she commands the catwalk at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“When I wear the Swarovski look I feel like a superhero. Ha! All the sparkle and shine makes me feel so glamorous,” Strijd told WWD of her Shooting Star ensemble.

Photo Credit: Eli Schmidt

The opulent full bodysuit features over 70,000 hand-beaded Swarovski crystals with a constellation design running diagonally down the long sleeve from the neck to the hip.

Photo Credit: Eli Schmidt

The wings, which took a team of experts more than 150 hours to construct, was made with another 55,000 Swarovski crystals for a truly lavish look.

Photo Credit: Eli Schmidt

“Swarovski is thrilled to be able to light up the Victoria’s Secret runway for a 16th year with crystals that add radiant glamour to all of the show-stopping looks,” Alexander Wellhoefer, Senior Vice President of Operations for Swarovski Professional, Americas, said in a release. “We are also excited to welcome the iconic show back to its original home in NYC, where the Angels will shine even brighter under the city lights. We can’t wait for you to see what’s in store.”

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.