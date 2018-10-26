Victoria's Secret Taps Greek Designer Mary Katrantzou to Create Line of 'Uplifting' Lingerie

When the Angels hit the catwalk at this year’s highly anticipated Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, the models will be rocking a brand new lingerie collaboration.

Victoria’s Secret tapped Greek designer Mary Katrantzou to create a fun and colorful capsule collection of lingerie, which will debut at the VS Fashion Show, following her 10th anniversary runway show during London Fashion Week earlier this fall.

The vibrant, floral patterned designs include sexy bras and panties, cozy pajamas, sporty leggings and more.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

“I wanted the collection to be colorful, uplifting, bold and strong. It’s designed to empower women to have fun with their undergarments and feel free to explore pattern and color as a second skin,” Katrantzou told PEOPLE.

Victoria's Secret

She added that while all the pieces can be worn as undergarments, they can also be styled “as actual clothing, so all the fabrications have dual purpose.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Taylor Hill Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Victoria’s Secret’s Latest Fragrance Launch

Katrantzou called the floral prints her favorite aspect of the collaboration, which she wanted to include in the design to add a sense of femininity to the pieces.

“A pattern translates the idea of volume on the body and for the VS show we played with both figure-hugging silhouettes as well as weightless, voluminous shapes that project a sense of freedom and femininity,” she said.

Katrantzou added that when she designs undergarments for women, her ultimate goal is for them to feel confident and comfortable in what they put on.

“When considering underwear, it requires technical knowledge and specificity in the fabrics used in order to be both aesthetically beautiful and comfortable to wear. You have to respect a woman’s anatomy. Working with Victoria’s Secret has been amazing in exploring the perfect fit,” she said.

The designer added that, “Underwear is the first protective layer that has the ability to reinforce a woman’s confidence. Even if you shy away from color in your daily life, wearing it under your clothes can put a smile on your face.”