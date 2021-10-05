Victoria's Secret Is Launching Empowering New Podcast and Its First Guest Is Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra hopes to "open up the dialogue for others to share their stories and take charge of their own lives and journeys" through Victoria's Secret new podcast platform

Victoria's Secret made headlines earlier this year when it announced a major rebranding that replaced its iconic Angels with a new set of spokeswomen under its VS Collective, including actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, soccer star Megan Rapinoe, Brazilian model Valentina Sampaio (who became the brand's first transgender model in 2019) and many more who "share a common passion to drive positive change."

Now, as another aspect of the newly-formed initiative, PEOPLE can exclusively announce that Victoria's Secret is launching the VS Voices Podcast, available Oct. 6 on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Hosted by award-winning broadcaster, journalist, photographer and a member of the inaugural VS Collective, Amanda de Cadenet, the first season of the podcast will feature conversations with dynamic women in the industry and other members of the VS Collective. And it all kicks off with its first guest, Chopra Jonas.

"The mission of the VS Collective is to elevate and support women for all our accomplishments and not just our external beauty as quantified by the male gaze," de Cadenet tells PEOPLE. "VS Voices supports that and goes far beyond as my fellow VS Collective members and I discuss the parts of our lives — and internal struggles — that we face as women. I think VS Voices demystifies the shiny veneer that is built and presented to the outside world by literally teams of professionals."

For the first episode, Chopra Jonas opens up about how she defines herself, how she expresses feelings and what her experience was like growing up in a patriarchal society. The Indian actress and activist, 39, also discusses racism, faith, processing grief, self-love — and yes, there's talk of her musician husband, Nick Jonas.

"I joined the VS Collective in order to be a part of something that inspires community and supports people," she continues. "I truly enjoyed coming together with Amanda de Cadenet as a fellow VS Collective member to hopefully open up the dialogue/the stage for others to share their stories and take charge of their own lives and journeys. VS Voices is just the beginning and I can't wait to share what's next on the horizon!"

When asked about interviewing the Quantico star, de Cadenet says her willingness to go "behind the headlines" and show a side of herself the public doesn't often get to see made her the perfect first guest.

"Priyanka is the complete package of smart, gorgeous, humble and mindfully intentioned," the broadcaster says. "And she's a trailblazer!"

The rest of her podcast guests have not yet been announced, but de Cadenet says listeners can expect "candid, deeply personal" interviews "with an underlying and persistent focus on the human experience of womanhood."

"I'm so excited for listeners to get to see what it's like to sit and meet these phenomenal women through this lens," the British entertainer shares, adding that she hopes women will realize that "we all struggle and have challenges to overcome" through listening to the podcast.

"Fame and success does not eradicate that reality and yet, we can still thrive with the right support and guidance," she says. "VS Voices is an authentic look at the lives of some of the most celebrated women, but told from their point of view in their own voices."

In June, Victoria's Secret announced its two new initiatives in its rebranding strategy: The VS Collective and The Victoria's Secret Global Fund for Women's Cancers. The first includes launching programs and collections from its new spokeswomen that inspire and rally others (like this podcast!), while the later is set to donate $5 million annually to address racial and gender inequalities and support innovations on cancer outcomes.