Victoria's Secret Model Isabeli Fontana Wears a Nearly Naked Dress for Her Beach Wedding

And the bride wore … very little.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Isabeli Fontana is known for hitting the runway in sexy, lingerie-like designs. And she chose that same signature look for her big day. On Tuesday she wed her longtime boyfriend Diego Ferrero (frontman of the Brazilian rock group NX Zero) wearing a completely sheer wedding dress for her walk down the sand.

Her gown was created by Brazilian designer Agua de Coco and featured a white strapless bralette and high-waisted underwear worn under a sheer overlay slip featuring delicate leaf-print beading throughout.

As for her beauty look, the model went with a casual topknot accented with white rose petal accessories in lieu of a traditional veil and matched the laid-back beach vibe with a dewy “no-makeup” makeup look.

The groom opted for all-white too, wearing a loose-fitting button-down shirt with trousers rolled up at the leg.

The rest of the wedding details were just as gorgeous as their wardrobe choices.

They tied the knot on the beach at Soneva Fushi resort in the Maldives, or as Fontana calls it, “paradise.”

The couple’s rings were matching plain gold bands.

They had a custom wedding cake topper by Ateliê Nanda Biscuits featuring recreations of the couple.

And to top off their absolutely idyllic wedding? A rainbow appeared during their photo session to put the perfect finishing touch on all their wedding pics.

We want to hear: What do you think of her dress?