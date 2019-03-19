After a three-year hiatus, Victoria’s Secret is re-launching its popular swimwear line. And it’s finally available to shop.

The brand announced in February that a curated swim collection will drop on VictoriasSecret.com in March featuring a mix of in-house label exclusives, plus other “sexy suits from the world’s best swimwear brands.”

Earlier this year Victoria’s Secret gave a sneak peek at some of the new styles, modeled by veteran Angels Sara Sampaio, Jasmine Tookes and Romee Strijd (see photo below) and now you can finally get your hands on the sexy suits.

The company released a limited assortment of spring/summer styles that are available on Victoria’s Secret’s website and feature the styles the brand is known for: skimpy silhouettes and daring prints.

In addition to these Victoria’s Secret styles, the website also includes a selection of swimsuits from other brands including Seafolly, Banana Moon, Lascana and La Blanca.

Victoria’s Secret discontinued its swimwear line in spring 2016 at the same time as its popular catalogue, which resulted in a negative impact on sales.

The decision to bring swim back into the retail fold comes after a rocky few years of restructuring, a decline in sales and growing backlash about the lack of inclusivity on the brand’s fashion show runway.

Last November, L Brands, the parent company that owns Victoria’s Secret, announced John Mehas as the new chief executive of the brand. He replaced former CEO Jan Singer in early 2019, who resigned after two years with the brand.

While the question of diversity on the runway still looms, the brand seems to be focused on profitable line increases in 2019, as they also plan to release eyewear and footwear along with the swim capsule. The new eyewear styles are now available to shop online and in select Victoria’s Secret stores.