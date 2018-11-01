Shawn Mendes, Halsey & More to Perform at 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in N.Y.C.

The star-studded lineup of musical performances for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has been announced!

Shawn Mendes will be hitting the New York City runway where models Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and VS Angels Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel will be debuting their looks.

Get push notifications with news, articles, and more!

Joining Mendes are Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, Rita Ora and The Struts.

RELATED: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018 Model Roster: Who’s In and Who’s Out?

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; E. Rodriguez/Getty; John Shearer/Getty

“Secret’s out! I’m performing at the @VictoriasSecret fashion show this year! Can’t wait to be on the runway with these beautiful ladies!” Halsey tweeted.

“Brb working on my strut,” joked Ballerini, who recently released The Chainsmokers collab “This Feeling.”

“Cannot wait to perform,” Rexha excitedly tweeted.

Halsey; The Chainsmokers; Kelsea Ballerini John Shearer/Getty; Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

A total of 60 models will be hitting the catwalk with returning Angels Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell and Taylor Hill.

RELATED: Sent from Heaven! Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Dress Up as Victoria’s Secret Angels for Halloween

Adriana Lima; Bella Hadid; Candice Swanepoel Frazer Harrison/Getty Images (3)

Alessandra Ambrosio announced her retirement last year in China.

The biggest fashion show in the world deserves epic musical guests…and here they are! See them all in the #VSFashionShow Dec. 2, 10/9c on @abcnetwork! pic.twitter.com/zIPKi8CP5t — Victoria's Secret (@VictoriasSecret) November 1, 2018

In addition, Mary Katrantzou will be featured in a segment for the first time as Victoria’s Secret’s newest designer collaboration.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.