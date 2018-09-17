The sexiest night of the year is coming back to the Big Apple.

Following two years abroad (Paris, France, in 2016, and Shanghai, China, in 2017), the Victoria’s Secret Angels will be taking their wings home to the New York City catwalk for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The brand officially announced the annual show’s return to its NYC roots with a series of Instagram posts on Monday, showing veteran angels Josephine Skriver, Elsa Hosk and Sara Sampaio running around the city with their white wings in hand. Victoria’s Secret has yet to announce the air date or network for the show, which usually takes place in early November and is broadcasted by CBS.

Last year, Victoria’s Secret pulled off its biggest show yet in Shanghai, China, to celebrate its retail expansion in Asia. The distance and strict travel regulations caused some roadblocks for models (including Gigi Hadid) making this year’s N.Y.C return a welcomed one.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

The Shanghai show was also the last for Angel icon Alessandra Ambrosio, who confirmed she would be retiring.

“I can’t even believe that I’m here still,” Ambrosio, 37, told PEOPLE backstage at the 2017 show. “Never in my life would I dream of doing 17 shows, but I’m very happy to be here in China because it’s definitely the biggest show we’ve ever done. We’re on the other side of the world. The venue is so incredible and culturally it’s so different and to be here I feel so fortunate.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty

She later confirmed on Instagram, that after almost twenty years with the brand, it was time for her to hang up her wings.

“Words cannot describe how grateful I am to have been working for this amazing brand that inspires me and women all over the world. In my wildest dreams I would have never imagined doing 17 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows. Thank you Ed, and all my Victoria’s Secret family for making these memories unforgettable.”



While an official model roster hasn’t not been released yet, Angel vet Adriana Lima is likely to return, as she told PEOPLE last year in Shanghai that she wants to hit 20 shows. (She’s walked 18!)

“I plan to be at 20. Two more years. Maybe more, I don’t know,” the 37-year-old model shared with PEOPLE. “It’s nature. I’m working out, I’m being healthy, so let’s see how the body is going to turn out. But I enjoy it. So let’s say 20.”

Other models are sharing that they will be walking in this year’s show, including first-timer Winne Harlow and returning star Barbara Palvin.