How Gisele, Karlie, Tyra & More Models Really Feel About the Controversial Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

“Actually, the Victoria’s Secret show is the highlight of my life,” the longtime Angel told the U.K.’s The Telegraph in 2011. “Becoming an Angel, once I achieved that, it was a dream come true for me … Any model in this world would love to be an Angel.”

Lima ended her 20-year tenure as one of the show’s most recognizable models in 2018. Revered by the rest of the VS models as The Guardian Angel, the Brazilian bombshell reflected fondly to PEOPLE on her 18 shows with the brand before bidding a tearful farewell on the runway.

“I think this year is going to be the highlight of my career,” she said. “This has been my 18th fashion show and I am still as excited as I was from the first day. I always love to be on runways and being part of the Victoria’s Secret show. It’s my favorite to do.”