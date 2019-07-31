Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Canceled This Year Says Longtime Angel Shanina Shaik

Image zoom Shanina Shaik Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

After 23 glamorous years of lingerie-filled runways, the 2019 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has been canceled, says one of its biggest stars.

Model Shanina Shaik revealed the shocking style news to Australian publication The Daily Telegraph on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, the Victoria’s Secret Show won’t be happening this year,” the Angel said.

Shaik, 28, told the newspaper that she’s a bit disappointed explaining, “It’s something I’m not used to because every year around this time I’m training like an Angel.”

As for why the show is seemingly going on a hiatus, Shaik suggested to the outlet it may be because “they’re trying to work on branding and new ways to do the show.”

“It’s the best show in the world,” Shaik told The Daily Telegraph.

Victoria’s Secret did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Shaik first walked in the show in 2011. She appeared on the runway again in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2018.

The show has remained a highly anticipated event for many years with A-list models like Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Behati Prinsloo strutting in racy ensembles. Past angels include Adriana Lima, Tyra Banks and Naomi Campbell.

The fashion show has also brought out legendary performers like Rihanna, The Weeknd, Kanye West and Maroon 5.

The news of the cancellation comes after it was revealed that the show may not be broadcast on television, breaking with the longstanding tradition.

In May, CNBC reported that a memo was sent to Victoria’s Secret employees by Les Wexler, the CEO of L Brands (the parent company of the brand), which stated that network television wasn’t the “right fit” for the annual runway show anymore.

“Fashion is a business of change. We must evolve and change to grow. With that in mind, we have decided to re-think the traditional Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show,” the memo read, according to CNBC, which obtained a copy. “In 2019 and beyond, we’re focusing on developing exciting and dynamic content and a kind of event — delivered to our customers on platforms that she’s glued to…and in ways that will push the boundaries in the global digital age.”

The lingerie extravaganza, which dates back to the 1990s, was first broadcast on television in 2001 on ABC.

According to CNBC, the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show had the worst ratings in the show’s broadcast history.

In addition to lower ratings, Victoria’s Secret has faced backlash for their lack of inclusion on the runway.

Addressing the controversy last November, L Brands executive Ed Razek sparked outrage after making his own controversial comments in an interview with Vogue when he said that the brand would not hire transgender or curvy models.

“Shouldn’t you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don’t think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It’s a 42-minute entertainment special,” Razek said.

In a statement released days later, he apologized, saying that, “To be clear, we absolutely would cast a transgender model for the show. We’ve had transgender models come to castings… And like many others, they didn’t make it…But it was never about gender. I admire and respect their journey to embrace who they really are.”