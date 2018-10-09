Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018 Model Roster: Who's In and Who's Out?

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is back in N.Y.C. following two years abroad — Shanghai, China, in 2017, and Paris, France, in 2016. With some familiar faces missing (Alessandra Ambrosio announced her retirement last year), many favorites returning and a new class of models ready to make their debut, this year’s show is already shaping up to be one of the biggest yet.

While we wait for Victoria’s Secret to announce the official air date for the show, which is usually broadcasted by CBS in late November, we’re keeping track of the models that will be descending on the Big Apple for the sexiest night of the year.

The Angel Lineup

Adriana Lima

The OG Victoria’s Secret supermodel will be returning for her 19th time hitting the VS Fashion Show catwalk after announcing she plans to hit 20 shows before hanging up her Angel wings.

“I plan to be at 20. Two more years. Maybe more, I don’t know,” Adriana Lima told PEOPLE backstage at last year’s Shanghai show. “It’s nature. I’m working out, I’m being healthy, so let’s see how the body is going to turn out. But I enjoy it. So let’s say 20.”

Who is joining Adriana? See the full Angel roster below:

Candice Swanepoel

Jasmine Tookes

Josephine Skriver

Lais Ribeiro

Martha Hunt

Romee Strijd

Sara Sampaio

Stella Maxwell

Taylor Hill

The Missing Angel

Lily Aldridge

Although she walked in Brandon Maxwell’s Spring/Summer 2019 fashion show while five months pregnant, Lily Aldridge will most likely be sitting out this year’s VS Fashion show as she awaits the birth of her second child.

The Returning Models

Behati Prinsloo

Behati Prinsloo took a break from the Victoria’s Secret runway for the past two years because of her back-to-back pregnancies (her last appearance was in 2015). But the model and mom of two just announced she’s coming back.

“Dun, dun, dun, dun…You know what? I actually am! I am coming back this year,” she said when Andy Cohen asked her if she would return on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I’m really excited to walk this year!”

Barbara Palvin

Barbara Palvin is making her return to the VS Fashion Show runway for the first time since 2015, and we’re hoping to see her new boyfriend Dylan Sprouse cheering her on from the front row.

Grace Elizabeth

Nadine Leopold

Shanina Shaik

Leomie Anderson

Zuri Tiby

The New Class

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow, 24, is breaking down barriers and making history as the first woman with vitiligo, a condition that causes patches of pigmentation loss in the skin, to walk in the lingerie’s line upcoming show.

“Representation is so important, and I want to [stand for] all women. Every single woman. [This is] the pinnacle of my career,” she told Vogue.

In Harlow’s Instagram post announcing her exciting gig, the model wrote, “I had a break down before i walked into the most nerve wrecking casting of my life. I asked my driver to go around the block twice before i could walk into the @VictoriasSecret offices so i could re coup, and remember (while my trainer @bodybymato reminded me on the phone through sobs – thank you lol) how hard I’ve been working! I went in and made new friends and saw old friends and it already felt like home!”

She continued, “We patiently waited while @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine carefully took time to get to know each girl. When it was finally my time, within my nervous storm of anticipation i changed into a black Victoria Secret set and stepped out!!!! I spoke to them about Jamaica, @nick_knight , my abs, and how i was beyond honoured to be given the opportunity to try out.. then I walked for my life!!!! I can’t believe this!! Thank you for giving me all the energy and kindness in that room! Thank you for allowing me to walk for VICTORIA’S SECRET!”

The Unconfirmed Models

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid has been strutting her stuff down the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show since her debut in 2016, but has yet to officially confirm her decision for this year’s show.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid originally planned on walking the runway for her third time at last year’s show, but had to pull out at the last minute for an undisclosed reason. Perhaps 2018 could be the year of the model’s big return.

Kendall Jenner

After skipping out on last year’s show in Shanghai, it’s possible that Kendall Jenner could make her grand return to the Victoria’s Secret catwalk. And hopefully her famous family will be there cheering her on from the front row.

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin‘s previously been quoted saying, “I want to walk in the Victoria’s Secret show, it’s every girl’s dream.” So could 2018 be the year of her big debut? Will Justin return as a performer? We’re still waiting to see.