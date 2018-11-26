Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Gets Engaged Under the Northern Lights: See Her Ring!

She said “hell-freakin’ yes!”

Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver got engaged to musician boyfriend Alex DeLeon, who performs under the name Bohnes, under the Northern Lights in Finland on Nov. 23. Two weeks after the model walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, she announced the exciting news (and showed off her stunning sparker!) in an Instagram post that detailed the proposal, which was captured by Northern Lights experiential tour Chasing Lights.

Chasing Lights

“It was a cold November night. Alex had us driven all the way to Finland to see the northern lights. It was my second bucket list number i was checking off in the same week after swimming with Orcas, my favorite animals, in their natural habitat! Little did i know it would soon be my third! He had a bonfire built for me on top of the middle of a frozen lake deep in Scandinavia completed with the full moon shining on our backs and hot cocoa to keep us warm!?!? Like.. is he crazy?!???” Skriver wrote.

Chasing Lights

“For the first time in both of our lives we got to see the northern lights decide to show their dance across the starry night!! It was a full moon… it was on the 23rd (23 is my lucky number).. and the same day as his song “Aurora Borealis”, which was the first song he EVER wrote about me, came out to the world! sometimes the universe just chooses to leave you speechless!!!”

Michael Stewart/WireImage; Chasing Lights

Then, Skriver explained, DeLeon shocked her when he got down on one knee. Her answer? “Of course it was 1millionxYES!!!” she wrote.

Chasing Lights

“That was when @bohnes looked over at me. When he got down on one knee and asked me to be his forever.. I have never been more sure about anything in my life. You are my biggest adventure. My fairytale come true. My soulmate. My best friend. The love of my life. So Sometimes in life you will meet that one person that makes everything make sense. A person that pushes you to be an even greater version of yourself. A person that makes you not just dream it.. but believe it! Believe in your own abilities to make anything happen!” Skriver continued.

Chasing Lights

Chasing Lights

After DeLeon proposed to Skriver with a gorgeous (and huge!) emerald cut diamond ring with a split band encrusted with diamonds, the couple sat in the snow underneath a full moon and the beautiful Northern Lights.

DeLon also shared his excitement on Instagram with a close-up shot of his new fiancé laying in bed and partially covering her face with her hand as she happily showed off her new ring.

Earlier this year, Skriver and DeLeon took the next step in their relationship by moving into their first home together in Nashville, which they showed off in Architectural Digest after taking nearly a year to renovate it.

Alyssa Rosenheck

“This is both of our first houses and our first house together; it’s our baby!” Skriver said. “That’s why the redesign took a lot longer, because we took our time to make sure everything was right. Nothing was rushed.”